Galveston Challenge: Family Fun Event with Over $3000 in Prizes Up for Grabs

One more edition of the largest family event of the summer is back, Galveston Family Beach Challenge

GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q Advertising, Drive Away Autos, Furia Deportiva and Gatorade, cordially invite families from Houston and its surrounding areas to enjoy a day full of fun and adrenaline on the picturesque beaches of Galveston.

The Galveston Challenge is a friendly competition designed for families, where participants will face off in a series of fun challenges on a giant outdoor playground. The event will have 14 stations that will include activities such as:

• Giant Jenga.

• Connect 4 giant.

• Sack-race.

• Bean bag toss.

• Limbo.

• Balloon volleyball.

• Water balloon fight.

Families with more than 4 family members can participate in each station up to three times, accumulating points to compete for prizes that can reach a value of $3,000.

These events will take place July 7 th and August 11 th at Stewart Beach and East Beach. Activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 3:00 p.m. Registration is free. Interested families can register in advance on the official event page at: www.galvestonchallenge.com

Beyond the prizes, the Galveston Challenge is an excellent opportunity to strengthen family ties and enjoy an unforgettable day at the beach. Join us for a day full of fun and entertainment at the 2024 Galveston Beach Family Challenge.

Q Ad group and Drive Away Autos team up to support Hispanic families through Space City. We are deeply committed to the well-being and unity of families, as we believe they are the heart and soul of our community.

For this reason, we are pleased to announce that Drive Away Autos are the official sponsors of the highly anticipated "Galveston Challenge", an event that celebrates family fun and the spirit of collaboration.

The Galveston Challenge is an excellent opportunity for families to come together, have fun and share quality time. We invite all families in the region to join us at this special event, where you can enjoy friendly competitions, live entertainment and a series of activities designed for all ages.

Drive Away Autos strives to be more than a car dealership, they aspire to be a pillar in their community, supporting and promoting family values through their actions and sponsorships. They firmly believe that the well-being of families strengthens the community at large, and are delighted to be able to contribute to this through their support for the "Galveston Challenge".

Don't miss this opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your family on the beautiful Galveston coast!