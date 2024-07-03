GovOS, Inc. Launches Payment Solution to Enable Local Governments to Reduce Transaction Costs and Save Staff Time
Solution enables governments to conduct more business online by offering a simpler, integrated online payment optionAUSTIN, TX, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GovOS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud software for state and local government, announced this week that it’s enabling governments to conduct more business online by offering a simpler, integrated online payment option with GovOS Pay to reduce transaction costs, save staff time, and accept more payment types. GovOS is partnering with FIS Global to power secure transactions on behalf of government customers.
“We chose GovOS Pay because it will simplify our payment process and offer significant cost savings,” said Jennifer Pruitt, Senior Director of Planning in Waxahachie, TX. “We are excited about implementing a more efficient and adaptable payment solution.”
GovOS Pay is a unified payment solution that is built within the GovOS Cloud Platform. GovOS Pay accepts traditional and modern payment methods, offering GovOS customers seamless functionality, bank-level security, and a modern user experience, all while leveraging the combined buying power of GovOS customers to lower the cost for individual users.
“We are removing the need for our customers to identify, negotiate, and deploy third-party payment solutions, which charge a steep per transaction fee and also require significant staff resources every day to manually reconcile the payments,” said Nagi Prabhu, Chief Product Officer for GovOS. “With GovOS Pay, we are launching a fully integrated payments solution for all customers that simplifies accounting processes and helps government staff focus on service,” Prabhu added.
GovOS Pay will be available to users of the company’s Tax & Compliance, Licensing & Registration, and Public Records suites. For more information, go to: govos.com/products/govos-pay/
About GovOS
GovOS is a leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments to streamline property, licensing, and tax interactions with businesses and citizens. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovOS serves more than 800 government agencies across the United States. With the company’s secure suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can maximize revenue, increase compliance, reduce costs, and meet constituent demand for modern, self-service transaction and payment services. In 2024, GovOS was named to the GovTech 100 list by Government Technology for the second time.
For more information, visit GovOS.com
