Agustin Pizá Scheduled to Speak at the Upcoming Sports Summit - Mexico 2024
-Pizá will address the future of golf, technology, innovation and experiences outside of the golf course-
This summit is important to the development of sports in Latin America. It provides an opportunity to share ideas and define the future of sports. I am honored to participate in this special event”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES , July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pizá Golf, internationally recognized for their innovative award-winning golf course concepts, confirmed today that company founder and CEO Agustin (Augie) Pizá will speak at the Sports Summit in Mexico 2024. The most important B2B event and business conference that focuses on innovation in sports throughout Latin America. The two-day event will be hosted at the Westin Santa Fe in Mexico City on July 3, 2024, through July 4, 2024.
— Founder and President, Agustin (Augie) Pizá
“This summit is important to the development of sports in Latin America. It provides an opportunity to share ideas, build relationships, and define the future of sports. I am honoured to participate in this special event,” said Pizá. “I look forward to sharing about the great game of golf and how the sport continues to evolve.”
Pizá will contribute to the Sports Tech panel which will be a masterclass on how the evolution of technologies impact the design of golf courses, business models, and immersive experiences that interconnect the borders between classic traditional sports and technological environments. “Being able to speak about my design experience in the alternative world of golf and share podium with Hugo van Belle of Colours and Gabor Tankoviks, founder of Hyperscapes, will be a special moment for me,” concluded Piza’.
The Sports Summit has been a significant event in Latin America since 2018. It brings together industry leaders, fostering strategic connections and promoting knowledge exchange. The upcoming Sports Summit Mexico 2024 promises to be a pivotal opportunity for the sports ecosystem. By strengthening Mexico’s position on the global sports industry map, it contributes to the country’s growth and influence in this dynamic field.
For more information, visit Sports Summit Mexico | 3-4 July 2024 | The Westin Santa Fe, Mexico City
About Pizá Golf Founder – Arch. Agustin Pizá, MSc:
Award-winning architect Agustin Pizá has earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from ITESM and a Master’s Degree in Golf Course Architecture from the Edinburgh University in Scotland. He is a proud member of both the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) and the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA).
Pizá, recognized with many international accolades, has garnered a reputation for “Re-defining Golf Facilities” with his unique design concepts – Wellness Golf®, Multi-purpose Golf, and Butterfly Golf.
He was recognized by Forbes Magazine twice as one of the top one hundred inventive minds from Mexico. Golf Inc. Magazine featured him in 2022 as one of the TOP nine innovators in the golf industry and recently, was included as one of the Top-Five 2023 Visionaries of the Year. Sports Illustrated included Pizá in their top four golf course architects to watch. He is the Director of the First Tee in Mexico.
Pizá has worked on world class golf developments. His designs are known for delivering quality, aesthetic, and strategic golf courses. He and his design team have worked and have been involved in more than seventy projects on three continents.
Pizá Golf has design studios in San Diego, CA. and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
For more information on Pizá Golf, please visit the company website: www.pizagolf.com
# # #
Vanessa Marie Price
Read the Greens, GOLF Media, Inc.
+1 714-544-6515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram