ChIPs Awards Scholarships to IP Law Students from GW and UCLA

ChIPs Network, a global community of nearly 7,000 women in tech and IP law and policy, has awarded scholarships to two third-year law students: Monica Lee of the George Washington University Law School and Bertha Romero Madrigal of UCLA School of Law.

The ChIPs scholarship program was created in 2018 with a generous contribution from Morrison & Foerster to honor Rachel Krevans, a renowned intellectual property litigator from the firm.

Since then, the ChIPs scholarship program has been funded by ChIPs and individual donors, including Noreen Krall, one of ChIPs founders. “These women will be a driving force in shaping IP law and will expand the diversity of our profession, which is why I have made personal donations to the ChIPs scholarship program,” Krall said.

“Incredibly grateful”

Lee, a student at the GW Center for Law and Technology said, "I am incredibly grateful to receive the ChIPs Scholarship. As a first-generation law student, this scholarship will not only assist me financially, but it will also provide me with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the brightest IP professionals in the world.” She added, “I hope to pay this generosity forward by mentoring and uplifting those who come after me."

John M. Whealan, associate dean for IP law and the director of the GW Center for Law and Technology, said Lee “is quite deserving. She is one of the most active and giving IP students at GW Law serving as president of the Student IP Law Association (the largest law student organization), the Social Media Research Assistant for GW's IP program, and president of the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association. In addition, Monica has already clerked at the U.S. International Trade Commission and will extern at the Federal Circuit in the Spring of 2025. Monica exemplifies what ChIPs stands for and will continue to be a leader in IP law and give back to the community,” Whealan said.

Role models

Madrigal said she was “extremely honored and thrilled to be recognized by ChIPs, an organization full of inspiring women in IP who are playing an important role in bringing more women into the field, supporting each other in IP and having their presence to be felt, heard and seen.”

Madrigal added that “this scholarship will help me finish my 3L year strong, focusing on developing my knowledge in IP and supporting others on their journeys without having to worry too much about the financial burdens of law school."

UCLA Law said, "We are delighted to hear of Bertha’s selection for this scholarship. In addition to her excellent academic achievement, she has contributed to the community of UCLA School of Law through her leadership and involvement in numerous campus organizations including the Latinx Law Students Association, IP Law Association, UCLA Law Review, UCLA Law Fellows Program, and UCLA's Latinx Pre-Law Association. We are confident that she will be a credit to the ChIPs Network and the legal community as a whole."

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs Network is a nonprofit organization representing more than 7,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.