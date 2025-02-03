ChIPs Elects Dorian Daley Its New Board Chair

ChIPs New Board Chair Dorian Daley.

Dorian Daley, former General Counsel of Oracle, has been elected board chair of ChIPs, a global community of 7,000 women in technology, law and policy.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorian Daley, the former General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Oracle Corporation, has been elected the next board chair of ChIPs Network, the global community of more than 7,000 women working at the intersection of technology, law, and policy.

"We are proud to have a leader of Dorian’s caliber serve as our board chair,” said ChIPs Executive Director, Joan Toth. “She has long been a driving force in the legal profession and in ChIPs.”

Daley became the first non-founding member of the ChIPs board in 2017, after having participated for many years in ChIPs programming and events and promoting the organization. As a board member she has spearheaded the General Counsel Bootcamp as a donor and mentor, working with fellow board members and exceptional contributors within her GC network. Daley retired from Oracle in 2022 after a more than 30-year career with the company, earning recognition for professional accomplishment, leadership and equal opportunity. In addition to her work with ChIPs, she is a member of the board of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy, the Commonwealth Club/World Affairs Council, the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, and she chairs the Law Advisory Board of Santa Clara University School of Law.

“Since its inception ChIPs has been both an inspiration and a valuable resource for me, as it is for many women around the world,” said Daley. “I’m so fortunate to be able to work with my talented colleagues on the board, dedicated staff and our exceptional community. We’re excited to celebrate ChIPs 20th anniversary this year and to continue our phenomenal growth and impactful programs to help inform, connect and advance our members at all stages of their careers. And I want to thank Katherine Minarik for her outstanding stewardship of ChIPs as board chair for the last four years -- she’s a hard act to follow.”

“As we welcome Dorian, we honor our outgoing board chair, Katherine Minarik, Chief Legal Officer at Uniswap Labs,” Toth said. “Katherine has been sharply focused on delivering top-level programming for each of our member segments. She oversaw the expansion of our offerings and our staff, and led the successful launch of our NextGen Summit. She has also served as a strategic advisor to ChIPs Global Summit and General Counsel Boot Camp,” Toth said.

Katherine Minarik said, “The entire board is thrilled and grateful to have Dorian at the helm. It has been an honor serving as the ChIPs board chair for four years, and I can't wait to support Dorian's leadership in our next chapter.”

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs Network is a nonprofit organization representing more than 7,000 members in 32 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.

