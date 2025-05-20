ChIPs Annual Report Marks 20 Years of Impact

ChIPs Board of Directors at ChIPs Global Summit in Washington, D.C.

ChIPs Network, global community of more than 7,000 women in tech and IP law, is marking its 20th anniversary with its annual report, 20 Years of Impact.

ChIPs provides a premier platform, substantive programming, and insightful and nurturing interactions that help women in every stage of their careers."” — Board Chair Dorian Daley

Board Chair Dorian Daley of the Panetta Institute and Past Board Chair Katherine Minarik of Uniswap Labs said, "The magic of ChIPs is that we provide a premier platform, substantive programming, and insightful and nurturing interactions that help women in every stage of their careers, from entry-level to the C-suite."

"We help our members stay updated on critical legal issues trends, share knowledge, access expert insights, network with peers, and express themselves effectively," they wrote in the report's introduction. “But ChIPs is not just about representation, as important as that is. We create a community where our members and their organizations can learn, connect and thrive."

Connecting the dots

ChIPs Impact Report 2025 includes a 20-year timeline of ChIPs member and chapter growth, Honor Roll and Hall of Fame awardees, and other highlights. "Thousands of people have built ChIPs over the past 20 years," Executive Director Joan Toth noted, including "our founders and board members, our chapter leaders, and committee members, our members and volunteers, our attendees and sponsors.”

The report paid particular attention to the growth of the organization's worldwide chapter growth. "ChIPs regional chapters are a laboratory for new ideas and proving ground for our volunteer leaders. In 2024, these regional chapters held 67 events, online and in person. These included networking get-togethers and in-depth learning sessions on topics like artificial intelligence, ethics in advertising and accounting for attorneys."

ChIPs chapters focus on career development and professional networking, increasing ChIPs’ impact by helping our thousands of members advance in their careers and hundreds of law firms and corporations develop their talent.

The report also reflects ChIPs focus on the next generation of women, including the NextGen Summit, NextGen Community and initiatives. "ChIPs rising stars serve on our committees, contributing their ideas, leadership, and passion. They serve as leaders in our 28 chapters worldwide. They are the future of ChIPs, our industry, and of innovation. Our resolve to pay it forward was — and remains — the cornerstone of ChIPs," the report said.

