MyEventAdvisor app is set to take Atlanta by storm
How a new app will be the next best source for event planning.ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows that Atlanta is home to scores of sports events, concerts, festivals, dance competitions, and more.
With over 400 plus venues, stadiums and event spaces, there’s nothing like an Atlanta event. With some of the best vendors, event service providers and entertainment, Atlanta has it all.
However, except for one thing: a ticket purchasing platform to call its own.
Meet MyEventAdvisor, a new app based in Atlanta that will change the game of event planning.
MyEventAdvisor has launched its newest updated version of the application, Black Owned Event Planning & Ticket purchasing platform, offering features like Eventbrite and more. The management team, consisting of Co-Founder/Co-CEO/President Ja’von L. Watson, Co-CEO Joyleena S. Roberts MA, LPC, NCC and Co-Founder/ Vice President Bryan J. Wilson, all have a strategic plan to revolutionize the event industry locally and beyond.
The app will be promoted over the next few weeks through a major media campaign, which will involve a massive 10,000 flyer campaign and signs.
The team will also be hosting a press conference on July 11th, at 2:00 PM EST at The Oak Room Venue, Marietta, GA, followed by a community event of entertainment, food and more.
An end-of-the-month Launch Party will also be held at The Oak Room venue with Event and Marketing Coordinator Jewell Moss on July 26th, from 12 noon until 7pm EST.
MyEventAdvisor is an app that will effectively allow users to converse with event teams. The app also boasts group chats, no fees on free events, no hidden fees on paid events, and no cost to post events or tickets on the platform.
MyEventAdvisor, managed by Agait Holdings, is the event platform that Atlanta is missing. Features of the app will roll out over the next few months allowing providers and clients to further their event experience.
The app is currently in the testing phase in Atlanta and will be introduced to a large number of cities across the United States in 2024 and 2025.
The app will officially launch July 26th, 2024, and the rest is history.
MyEventAdvisor, also known as MEA, will be available for users to post events, sell tickets, and more. The goal is to have all of Atlanta’s best vendors, venues, and event service providers listed. Simply put, the app is the new one-stop-shop for meeting service providers and event attendees’ needs.
Service providers in large numbers are already showing interest in the new app.
Unlike its competitors, the team at MEA are event people – experienced on every level. The MEA team works around-the-clock researching and developing features that will cater to users’ event needs.
A case in point: Event Service Providers are able to be found, booked and paid right in the app, and the app allows Event Service Providers to control their schedules and bookings, meet their event team, and communicate any event changes and updates.
This service meets the needs of DJs, hosts, caterers, promoters, photographers, videographers, dancers, security guards, event planners and more.
MEA is distinct and unique from many other platforms
The pricing structure is the same as many others, however, the Event Ryder is a communication tool for event providers and venues that carry the event details and messaging. Then there is the Event Tracker, which is a tool that allows clients to track their providers and messaging features.
Users can download MyEventAdvisor from the Apple and Google Play Stores and post their events or services provided on the app.
The app will also help users promote their events on social platforms, and users can build their team, create an email list or other methods to reach target audiences.
Soon, MEA can be used anywhere, and anyone in any state can have the event they desire with less stress, while selling tickets, searching providers, and staying informed and updated regarding their event vision.
Visit MyEventAdvisor today to learn how this app will disrupt the event space on every level: www.myeventadvisor.com
Paul Fitzgerald
Salt & Pepper Media Inc.
289-795-6176
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X