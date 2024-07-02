EGR USA Expands VSL LED Light Line to Include Ford Bronco
EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a leading manufacturer of premium automotive accessories, is excited to announce the expansion of their popular VSL LED Light line to now include the Ford Bronco. This addition reflects EGR USA's commitment to providing cutting-edge products that cater to the evolving needs of automotive enthusiasts.
The VSL LED Light line, celebrated for its exceptional quality and performance, enhances both visibility and aesthetic appeal, making it a top choice for off-road and urban adventurers alike. By including the Ford Bronco, EGR USA further expands its product range to cater to the most sought-after vehicles in the market.
The EGR VSL side lights integrate seamlessly with an easy bolt-on system, providing quick and secure setup. They offer dual functionality: powerful visibility off-road and effective blinkers for daily use. Durable and scratch-resistant, they ensure clear lighting through all adventures. Illuminate your journey with EGR's high-quality lights for a safer and more stylish ride.
"We are thrilled to add the iconic Ford Bronco to our VSL LED Light lineup," said Mike Timmons, VP of Sales and Marketing for EGR USA. "Our goal is to offer innovative and reliable solutions that enhance our customers' driving experiences. The Ford Bronco is a natural fit for our product line, and we are confident that Bronco owners will appreciate the improved visibility and stylish design our VSL LED Lights provide."
The VSL LED Lights are designed with durability and performance in mind, featuring easy installation, long-lasting LED bulbs, and robust construction to withstand the toughest conditions. They are an ideal upgrade for those looking to enhance the functionality and appearance of their Ford Bronco.
For more information about the VSL LED Light line and to explore the full range of EGR USA products, visit www.egrusa.com.
For more information on EGR USA, visit www.egrusa.com or call 800.757.7075.
Justin MacLauchlan
EGR USA
+15419416127 ext.
