Avant Assessment Commits to Cybersecurity Excellence

Avant Language Assessment and Professional Learning Solutions

Image of a shield over a photo of students in a classroom at their computers.

The Online Language Proficiency Assessment Provider Signs CISA Secure by Design Pledge

Avant’s goal is to provide services that meet and exceed security expectations and help educators learn how to maintain the security and privacy of their student data.”
— David Bong, CEO and Co-Founder

EUGENE, OR, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Assessment, a leader in language proficiency assessment, has reaffirmed its commitment to cybersecurity excellence by signing the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Secure by Design Pledge. This commitment underscores Avant’s dedication to implementing strong cybersecurity measures and promoting secure design principles across its operations.

By signing the CISA Secure by Design Pledge, Avant Assessment pledges to prioritize cybersecurity and integrate it into every aspect of its product lifecycle. This initiative aims to enhance resilience against cybersecurity threats and foster a safer digital environment for Avant Assessment's stakeholders.

Avant CEO and Co-Founder, David Bong, emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in education and with ed tech providers: “We’re seeing more cases of educational institutions being targeted by cybercriminals. In a survey of K-12 districts in 2022, 56% reported that they had been hit by ransomware. Avant’s goal is to provide services that meet and exceed security expectations and help educators learn how to maintain the security and privacy of their student data.”

In conjunction with this pledge, Avant Assessment will host a series of webinars and publish blog posts to educate its audiences on cybersecurity best practices and the significance of the Secure by Design approach. The first in the series, School Cybersecurity: Key Basics Explained will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024. These resources are designed to provide educators, administrators, and stakeholders with the knowledge needed to navigate today's digital landscape securely.

For more information about Avant Assessment and its initiatives, including upcoming webinars and blog posts on cybersecurity and Secure by Design, please visit Avant Assessment's website.

About Avant Assessment
Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the teaching and learning of languages. Educational programs from elementary to secondary schools, as well as universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant’s assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency outcomes. Avant MORE Learning training and professional learning practice complement the assessments by providing training that supports programs. For more than 20 years, Avant has delivered STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world’s first online adaptive four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise. For more information visit https://avantassessment.com.

Amira Fahoum
Avant Assessment
+1 541-338-9090
marketing@avantassessment.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Avant Assessment Commits to Cybersecurity Excellence

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Amira Fahoum
Avant Assessment
+1 541-338-9090 marketing@avantassessment.com
Company/Organization
Avant Assessment
940 Willamette St #530
Eugene, Oregon, 97401
United States
+1 541-338-9090
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We believe we can change the world through language proficiency and help learners reach their potential. Avant’s assessments provide a true picture of a language learner's skills and proficiency. With expertise in linguistics, language assessment, technology and education as our foundation, Avant develops and delivers effective language assessment tools to support personalized learning and improved education outcomes for every learner. Avant Assessment was formed to improve communication between people of different nationalities by delivering innovative assessments and services that support language learning and teaching. Avant’s founder spent many years investigating crimes committed against western firms in Japan and against Japanese firms around the world, and found that the common thread was miscommunication between employees and management who did not speak their language. Determined to improve language learning because of this experience, he founded Avant in 2001 as part of a technology transfer spin-out from the University of Oregon. Since then, Avant has spent more than 10 years researching, developing, and delivering innovative, market-leading assessments and services for language learners, teachers and administrators. With a broad base of language experts around the world, Avant is known for having produced consistently high quality, cutting-edge assessments and test content in more than 40 languages. We believe that language is more important than ever in today’s diverse world and that effective assessment improves the learning of language. At Avant, we believe we can change the world through language proficiency. In today’s global economy and multi-cultural society, language skills are as valuable as math and science, and students who master second languages will be better positioned to succeed. In order to help students reach their potential, teachers and school districts must have an accurate, effective way to assess their language proficiency. That’s where we come in. We currently offer language tests in 40 languages, and counting - adding more each year. Avant’s STAMP assessment is the world’s leading language proficiency test, giving schools, teachers, and students a true picture of whether the language skills students are learning will translate to the real world. With expertise in linguistics, language assessment, technology and education as our foundation, Avant develops and delivers effective language testing tools to support personalized learning and improved education outcomes for every learner. Avant Assessment was formed to improve communication between people of different nationalities and cultures, and bring people together in an increasingly diverse world. Today, we believe that is more important than ever.

Visit Avant's Website

More From This Author
Avant Assessment Commits to Cybersecurity Excellence
El Colegio Berchmans brilla en el escenario mundial con 360 estudiantes distinguidos con el Sello Global de Bilingüismo
Colegio Berchmans Shines on the Global Stage with 360 Global Seal of Biliteracy Recipients
View All Stories From This Author