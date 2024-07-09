Avant Assessment Commits to Cybersecurity Excellence

The Online Language Proficiency Assessment Provider Signs CISA Secure by Design Pledge

EUGENE, OR, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Assessment, a leader in language proficiency assessment, has reaffirmed its commitment to cybersecurity excellence by signing the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Secure by Design Pledge. This commitment underscores Avant’s dedication to implementing strong cybersecurity measures and promoting secure design principles across its operations.

By signing the CISA Secure by Design Pledge, Avant Assessment pledges to prioritize cybersecurity and integrate it into every aspect of its product lifecycle. This initiative aims to enhance resilience against cybersecurity threats and foster a safer digital environment for Avant Assessment's stakeholders.

Avant CEO and Co-Founder, David Bong, emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in education and with ed tech providers: “We’re seeing more cases of educational institutions being targeted by cybercriminals. In a survey of K-12 districts in 2022, 56% reported that they had been hit by ransomware. Avant’s goal is to provide services that meet and exceed security expectations and help educators learn how to maintain the security and privacy of their student data.”

In conjunction with this pledge, Avant Assessment will host a series of webinars and publish blog posts to educate its audiences on cybersecurity best practices and the significance of the Secure by Design approach. The first in the series, School Cybersecurity: Key Basics Explained will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024. These resources are designed to provide educators, administrators, and stakeholders with the knowledge needed to navigate today's digital landscape securely.

About Avant Assessment

Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the teaching and learning of languages. Educational programs from elementary to secondary schools, as well as universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant’s assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency outcomes. Avant MORE Learning training and professional learning practice complement the assessments by providing training that supports programs. For more than 20 years, Avant has delivered STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world’s first online adaptive four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant’s solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise. For more information visit https://avantassessment.com.