The Meadowglade Outpatient Center: Elevating Mental Health Care in Ventura County

MOORPARK, CA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura County welcomes a groundbreaking addition to its healthcare landscape with the opening of The Meadowglade Outpatient Center. Set to become the region's premier outpatient destination for adult mental health treatment, The Meadowglade Outpatient Center stands at the forefront of individualized, evidence-based, and transformative care.

Individualized, Evidence-based Treatment: The Meadowglade Outpatient Center provides multiple levels of care offered by The Meadowglade, which also includes adult inpatient residential treatment, part of the Centered Health network of mental health and wellness centers for adults and adolescents. The Meadowglade Outpatient Center offers a comprehensive range of evidence-based, mental health treatment programs meticulously curated to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Situated in Moorpark, CA, with easy access from communities throughout the Conejo Valley, the center provides full-day and half day therapeutic programming, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for every individual seeking support.

Specialized Mental Health Treatment for:

• Anxiety

• Depression

• PTSD & Trauma

• Stress

• OCD

• Bipolar Disorder

• Psychosis

• Self-Harm

Innovative Therapeutic Approaches: Shared by Executive Director, Narinè Babikian, “The Meadowglade Outpatient Center's commitment to holistic healing extends to its innovative therapeutic methods, centered on a tailored approach that is at the heart of each client’s journey to growth and empowerment”. From Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and EMDR Psychotherapy, the center offers a diverse array of treatments to create individualized programs designed to address the core needs of each client. The Outpatient Center includes surf therapy, equine therapy, art therapy, beat-based movement and more, into treatment programs.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community: Embracing diversity and inclusivity, The Meadowglade Outpatient Center proudly offers gender-affirming care and support to the LGBTQ+ community, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all.

Location: The Meadowglade Outpatient Center, 5231 Maureen Lane Moorpark CA 93021

Business Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Admissions: 888 – 272-2062

About The Meadowglade: The Meadowglade is the leading provider of individualized, evidence-based mental health treatment programs for adults, located in Moorpark, CA, with a commitment to innovation, diversity, and holistic care. The Meadowglade offers multiple levels of care from residential inpatient to outpatient with full and half day therapeutic treatment plans designed to guide clients towards renewed wellness and self-discovery. Start your unique path towards holistic healing and mental well-being at The Meadowglade, part of Centered Health’s family of treatment centers. For more information, visit: themeadowglade.com