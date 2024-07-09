Wahsega Honored as a 2024 Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle
Wahsega has been recognized as a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle of the top 100 of Atlanta’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2024.
This accolade reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, the quality of our products, and our commitment to our customers. It’s a testament to the innovative spirit that drives us.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahsega, provider of building communication and control systems, has been recognized as a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in its annual recognition of the top 100 of Atlanta’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2024.
— Greg Coonley
Wahsega’s exceptional performance is highlighted by 128% growth in sales over the past two years, meeting and surpassing the stringent criteria set by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Wahsega’s dedication to innovation in technology and its commitment to the Carina® platform has positioned the company at the forefront of the industry, marking it as a standard-bearer for both growth and excellence within the technology sector.
Greg Coonley, President and CEO, expressed gratitude for the recognition: “We are honored to be named as a 2024 Pacesetter. This accolade reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, the quality of our products, and our commitment to our customers. It’s a testament to the innovative spirit that drives us.”
Wahsega extends its congratulations to its fellow Pacesetters and thanks the Atlanta Business Chronicle for this distinguished honor. The awards ceremony was held on April 25, 2024 at the Painted Duck in West Midtown. The company looks forward to continued growth and innovation in the years to come.
About Wahsega
Wahsega is committed to educational equity by making digital communications affordable for every K-12 school in the United States and beyond. Carina, Wahsega’s flagship product is a testament to its commitment to educational equity. Carina revolutionizes school communication systems, offering affordable, state-of-the-art tools to schools nationwide, particularly those facing budget constraints. Wahsega® and Carina® are registered trademarks of Wahsega.
About Atlanta Business Chronicle
The Atlanta Business Chronicle presents the Top 100 Pacesetters Awards annually to honor metro Atlanta’s fastest growing privately held companies that have excelled in their business practices and are continuing to grow by providing first-class products and services to their partners and clients. For more information about the Pacesetter Awards, please visit www.bizjournals.com.
Caroline Dunn
Wahsega
+1 888-509-2379
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube