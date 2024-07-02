Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market

DelveInsight’s Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Peripheral Neuropathic Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Report:

The Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In April 2024, Algiax Pharmaceuticals has expanded its Phase IIa clinical trial of AP-325, a therapy aimed at chronic neuropathic pain, by adding 12 new sites across Belgium and France. This decision comes after encouraging interim analysis results during mid-enrollment and solid financial backing from the company's investors. The AP-325.04 study, which is randomized and controlled, now includes a total of 25 active sites, incorporating research centers in the Czech Republic and Spain as well.

The total number of cases of PNP in the 7MM was around 33 million in 2023, and it is projected to rise over the study period from 2020 to 2034.

Among the 7MM, the United States had the highest number of PNP cases in 2023, totaling nearly 19 million. These cases are expected to grow by 2034 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Japan reported approximately 3 million cases of lumbosacral radiculopathy in 2023.

In the EU4 countries and the UK, there were around 11 million cases of PNP in 2023. It is anticipated that these cases will rise during the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2023, Japan had about 400,000 cases of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, and these cases are projected to rise throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Key Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Companies: Helixmith, WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer, AlzeCure Pharma, Grünenthal, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others

Key Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Therapies: ENGENSIS/VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid), Halneuron, LX9211, BAY2395840, ACD440 gel, and others

The Peripheral Neuropathic Pain epidemiology based on gender analyzed that peripheral neuropathic pain affects females more as compared to males

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Overview

Peripheral neuropathic pain refers to pain caused by damage or dysfunction of the peripheral nervous system. This condition arises when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord (peripheral nerves) become injured, compressed, or otherwise impaired. It can result from various causes such as diabetes, infections, traumatic injuries, autoimmune diseases, or exposure to toxins.

Get a Free sample for the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/peripheral-neuropathic-pain-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market

The dynamics of the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“The approval of novel therapies for the treatment of neuropathic pain has led to a major uptick in the diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain drugs market.”

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases of Peripheral Neuropathic Pain in the 7MM

Type-specific Cases of Peripheral Neuropathic Pain in the 7MM

Treated Cases of Peripheral Neuropathic Pain in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Peripheral Neuropathic Pain epidemiology trends @ Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Epidemiological Insights

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Therapies and Key Companies

ENGENSIS/VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid): Helixmith

Halneuron: WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BAY2395840: Bayer

ACD440 gel: AlzeCure Pharma

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Strengths

With diabetic neuropathy being the most common chronic complication of diabetes, the prevalent population of diabetic neuropathy is already large.

With the growing prevalence of cancer and increased chemotherapy usage, more attention is being drawn toward CIPN.

With a significantly larger patient pool, recent developmental activities around LSR have highlighted the market potential of pain management in LSR.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Opportunities

Since the current treatment landscape lacks a disease-modifying treatment option and is solely dependent on symptomatic relief, emerging disease-modifying therapies cannot only expect to have a high uptake but also charge a significant premium price.

The targeting of novel targets like adapter associated kinase 1 (AAK1) and Nav1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel has the potential of placing themselves as a replacement to opioid treatment, providing pain relief without the limitations of opioids, including their addictive potential.

Scope of the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Companies: Helixmith, WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer, AlzeCure Pharma, Grünenthal, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others

Key Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Therapies: ENGENSIS/VM202 (donaperminogene seltoplasmid), Halneuron, LX9211, BAY2395840, ACD440 gel, and others

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Neuropathic Pain current marketed and Peripheral Neuropathic Pain emerging therapies

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Dynamics: Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market drivers and Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market share @ Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

4. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

9. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Unmet Needs

11. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Drivers

16. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Barriers

17. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Appendix

18. Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.