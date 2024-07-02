Autism Spectrum Disorders Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Autism Spectrum Disorders Market

DelveInsight’s Autism Spectrum Disorders Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Autism Spectrum Disorders, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Autism Spectrum Disorders market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Report:

The Autism Spectrum Disorders market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In March 2024, SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC), an Israeli specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for central nervous system disorders, announced today the enrollment of the first patient in its clinical trial evaluating SCI-210. This trial aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of SCI-210 in treating children aged 5 to 18 diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In January 2024, IAMA Therapeutics has initiated treatment of the initial participant in a Phase I clinical trial for IAMA-6, a small molecule therapeutic designed to address autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. This first-in-human trial is randomized, placebo-controlled, and double-blind, encompassing phases for single ascending doses and multiple ascending doses. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and the impact of food on the oral administration of IAMA-6 in healthy adult volunteers.

According to Dietz et al. (2022), around 6.6 million individuals, both children and adults, in the United States have received a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (Autism Spectrum Disorders).

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2022) reports that approximately 1 in 44 8-year-old children have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (Autism Spectrum Disorders), equivalent to 23.0 per 1,000 8-year-olds. Boys were identified at a rate four times higher than girls in relation to Autism Spectrum Disorders diagnoses.

Key Autism Spectrum Disorders Companies: MapLight Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Axial Therapeutics, Yamo Pharmaceuticals, Seaside Therapeutics, Inc., MapLight Therapeutics, AbbVie, Fenix Innovation Group, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Paxmedica, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Nobelpharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Neuropharm, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and others

Key Autism Spectrum Disorders Therapies: ML-004, RG7816/ RO7017773, AB-2004, L1-79, Arbaclofen, ML-004 (IR)/(ER) tablet, Cariprazine, FEN164, Cannabidivarin, GWP42003-P, Suramin Sodium, JNJ-42165279, RG7314, AB-2004, NPC-15, RO7017773, Aripiprazole, sapropterin, Fluoxetine, Aripiprazole, Risperidone, Quillivant XR, and others

The Autism Spectrum Disorders epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Autism Spectrum Disorders is four times more common among boys than among girls

The Autism Spectrum Disorders market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Autism Spectrum Disorders pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Autism Spectrum Disorders market dynamics.

Autism Spectrum Disorders Overview

Autism Spectrum Disorder (Autism Spectrum Disorders) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition characterized by persistent challenges in social interaction, communication, and restricted or repetitive behaviors. It is a spectrum disorder, meaning that symptoms and their severity can vary widely among individuals.

Autism Spectrum Disorders Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Autism Spectrum Disorders Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Autism Spectrum Disorders market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autism Spectrum Disorders in the 7MM

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autism Spectrum Disorders in the 7MM

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autism Spectrum Disorders in the 7MM

Total Treated Cases of Autism Spectrum Disorders in the 7MM

Autism Spectrum Disorders Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Autism Spectrum Disorders market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Autism Spectrum Disorders market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Autism Spectrum Disorders Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Autism Spectrum Disorders Therapies and Key Companies

ML-004: MapLight Therapeutics

RG7816/ RO7017773: Hoffmann-La Roche

AB-2004: Axial Therapeutics

L1-79: Yamo Pharmaceuticals

Arbaclofen: Seaside Therapeutics, Inc.

ML-004 (IR)/(ER) tablet: MapLight Therapeutics

Cariprazine: AbbVie

FEN164: Fenix Innovation Group

Cannabidivarin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

GWP42003-P: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Suramin Sodium: Paxmedica

JNJ-42165279: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

RG7314: Hoffmann-La Roche

AB-2004: Axial Therapeutics, Inc.

NPC-15: Nobelpharma

RO7017773: Hoffmann-La Roche

Aripiprazole: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

sapropterin: BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Fluoxetine: Neuropharm

Aripiprazole: Otsuka America Pharmaceutical

Risperidone: Johnson & Johnson

Quillivant XR: Pfizer

Scope of the Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Autism Spectrum Disorders Therapeutic Assessment: Autism Spectrum Disorders current marketed and Autism Spectrum Disorders emerging therapies

Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Dynamics: Autism Spectrum Disorders market drivers and Autism Spectrum Disorders market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Autism Spectrum Disorders Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement

