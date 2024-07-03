Avamere at Oak Park Earns 2024 AHCA/NCAL Silver National Quality Award
Avamere at Oak Park, an assisted living community in Roseburg, Oregon, earned the 2024 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award.
This award is a true honor and testament to our dedication to high quality service.”ROSEBURG, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avamere at Oak Park, an assisted living community in Roseburg, Oregon, earned the 2024 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which recognizes organizations that meet progressively rigorous standards of performance to further improve the lives of residents and employees in long-term care.
— Debbie Vick, Executive Director, Avamere at Oak Park
Avamere at Oak Park is one of two 2024 silver award winners in Oregon.
“This award is a true honor and testament to our dedication to high quality service,” shared Debbie Vick, Executive Director with Avamere at Oak Park. “I give credit to my team who work diligently every day to provide an environment our residents are proud to call home. Thank you to our residents and families who entrust us with your care. I look forward to many more years of serving you.”
Avamere at Oak Park is managed by Areté Living, a senior living development and management organization based in Tigard, Oregon.
"Earning the Silver award is an incredible honor,” said Sarah Silva, President of Areté Living. “This achievement underscores Debbie and her team’s dedication to one of our core values, quality that is obvious. I am proud of their accomplishments and the high standards they set. We look forward to continuing our journey towards excellence."
This prestigious award follows the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award Avamere at Oak Park earned in 2020 and deficiency-free state survey achieved in 2023.
The National Quality Award Program has three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Data shows Silver and Gold-awarded providers outperform the rest of the nation.
"Earning the Silver award is no small feat, and Avamere at Oak Park has demonstrated exceptional commitment to quality improvement,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “This recognition is a clear reflection of their hard work and unwavering focus on delivering superior care and service to residents and staff.”
The National Quality Awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 24, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 6-9, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.
ABOUT AVAMERE AT OAK PARK
Avamere at Oak Park is an assisted living community in Roseburg, Oregon. Avamere offers an active senior lifestyle with the amenities for easier living. Managed by Areté Living, the team honors its mission “to enhance the life of every person we serve.”
ABOUT AHCA/NCAL
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org.
