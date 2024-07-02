Narcolepsy Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

Narcolepsy Market

DelveInsight’s Narcolepsy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Narcolepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Narcolepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Narcolepsy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Narcolepsy Market Report:

The Narcolepsy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

According to Slowik et al. (2022), narcolepsy type 1 has a prevalence of 14 per 100,000 people, while narcolepsy type 2 affects 65.4 per 100,000 people. The condition is most commonly diagnosed in late teens to early twenties and is 50% more prevalent among females in the US, based on data from 2008─2010.

According to Imanishi et al. (2022), a Japanese study using a health insurance claims database found that the overall annual prevalence of narcolepsy increased from 5.7 to 18.5 per 100,000 persons between 2010 and 2019. The largest increases were observed in patients aged 20–29 years and 10–19 years, with the highest prevalence in 2019 being 9.7–37.5 per 100,000 persons and 5.0–27.1 per 100,000 persons, respectively.

In the United States, narcolepsy is thought to afflict 1 in every 2,000 persons, according to the Narcolepsy Network Organisation. In contrast to paediatrics, adults are more often than children to suffer from narcolepsy, a sleep disease that is underdiagnosed

Key Narcolepsy Companies: NLS Pharmaceutics, Suven Life SciencesAlkermes, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Suven Life Sciences Limited, Alza Corporation, Cephalon, Orphan Medical, Theranexus, NLS Pharmaceutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, Takeda, Pfizer, Avadel, Balance Therapeutics, and others

Key Narcolepsy Therapies: QUILIENCE (mazindol ER), Samelisant (SUVN-G3031), NLS-2, ALKS 2680, JZP258 (XYWAV), TS-091 5mg, JZP-258, SUVN-G3031, JNJ-17216498, Modafinil, sodium oxybate, THN102 300/3, Mazindol, AXS-12 (Reboxetine), TAK-861, PF-03654746, FT218, BTD-001, and others

The Narcolepsy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected with narcolepsy (type1) than males

The Narcolepsy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Narcolepsy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Narcolepsy market dynamics.

Narcolepsy Overview

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by the brain's inability to regulate sleep-wake cycles normally. People with narcolepsy experience excessive daytime sleepiness and uncontrollable episodes of falling asleep during the day, regardless of the amount of nighttime sleep. These sudden sleep attacks can occur during any type of activity.

Narcolepsy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Narcolepsy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Narcolepsy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy in the 7MM

Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy in the 7MM

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Narcolepsy in the 7MM

Treated Cases of Narcolepsy in the 7MM

Narcolepsy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Narcolepsy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Narcolepsy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Narcolepsy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Narcolepsy Therapies and Key Companies

QUILIENCE (mazindol ER): NLS Pharmaceutics

Samelisant (SUVN-G3031): Suven Life Sciences

NLS-2: NLS Pharmaceutics

ALKS 2680: Alkermes, Inc.

JZP258 (XYWAV): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

TS-091 5mg: Taisho Pharmaceutical

JZP-258: Jazz Pharma

SUVN-G3031: Suven Life Sciences Limited

JNJ-17216498: Alza Corporation, DE, USA

Modafinil: Cephalon

sodium oxybate: Orphan Medical

THN102 300/3: Theranexus

Mazindol: NLS Pharmaceutics

AXS-12 (Reboxetine): Axsome Therapeutics, Inc

TAK-861: Takeda

PF-03654746: Pfizer

FT218: Avadel

BTD-001: Balance Therapeutics

Narcolepsy Market Strengths

Many pharmaceutical companies are continuously researching and innovating the treatment regimens for eradicating the current unmet needs in narcolepsy.

The increasing prevalence of narcolepsy, for instance, knee pain associated with osteoarthritis, is primarily contributed by the increase in the aging population that will likely impact the market in the near future

Narcolepsy Market Opportunities

Identify potential therapeutic targets and strategies for improving quality of life, and restore functional levels of those who suffer from Narcolepsy

To understand the transition from acute to narcolepsy, how peripheral and central sensitization is manifested, and how they can be assessed

Scope of the Narcolepsy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Narcolepsy Companies: NLS Pharmaceutics, Alkermes, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Suven Life Sciences Limited, Alza Corporation, Cephalon, Orphan Medical, Theranexus, NLS Pharmaceutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, Takeda, Pfizer, Avadel, Balance Therapeutics, and others

Key Narcolepsy Therapies: QUILIENCE (mazindol ER), Samelisant (SUVN-G3031), NLS-2, ALKS 2680, JZP258 (XYWAV), TS-091 5mg, JZP-258, SUVN-G3031, JNJ-17216498, Modafinil, sodium oxybate, THN102 300/3, Mazindol, AXS-12 (Reboxetine), TAK-861, PF-03654746, FT218, BTD-001, and others

Narcolepsy Therapeutic Assessment: Narcolepsy current marketed and Narcolepsy emerging therapies

Narcolepsy Market Dynamics: Narcolepsy market drivers and Narcolepsy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Narcolepsy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Narcolepsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Narcolepsy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Narcolepsy

3. SWOT analysis of Narcolepsy

4. Narcolepsy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Narcolepsy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Narcolepsy Disease Background and Overview

7. Narcolepsy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Narcolepsy

9. Narcolepsy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Narcolepsy Unmet Needs

11. Narcolepsy Emerging Therapies

12. Narcolepsy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Narcolepsy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Narcolepsy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Narcolepsy Market Drivers

16. Narcolepsy Market Barriers

17. Narcolepsy Appendix

18. Narcolepsy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

