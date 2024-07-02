Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market

DelveInsight’s Friedreich’s Ataxia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Friedreich’s Ataxia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Friedreich’s Ataxia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize Friedreich's Ataxia market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Friedreich’s Ataxia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Friedreich’s Ataxia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Friedreich’s Ataxia market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Report:

The Friedreich’s Ataxia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2024, Biogen's SKYCLARYS (omaveloxolone) has been approved by the European Commission for treating Friedreich's Ataxia in individuals aged 16 years and above.

In February 2024, Larimar Therapeutics, headquartered in the United States, has released encouraging top-line findings from a Phase II exploratory study of the Friedreich's ataxia treatment, nomlabofusp (CTI-1601). CEO Dr. Carole Ben-Maimon has expressed intentions to initiate a confirmatory trial for the medication, with plans to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2025.

In September 2023, Vatiquinone (PTC-743), previously recognized as EPI-743, is an experimental oral therapy aimed at mitigating neuroinflammation and nerve cell deterioration in individuals with Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). This treatment has been granted orphan drug and fast track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for FA treatment, alongside orphan drug status in the European Union. These designations are intended to expedite clinical progress. PTC Therapeutics is spearheading its development after its acquisition from BioElectronTechnology Corporation in 2019. Moreover, investigations are underway to explore its efficacy in managing seizures among individuals with mitochondrial diseases.

In February 2023, The US FDA has granted approval to Reata Pharmaceuticals' omaveloxolone, marketed as SKYCLARYS, for treating Friedreich’s Ataxia in individuals aged 16 years and older.

According to statistics from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Friedreich's ataxia, while rare, is the most prevalent form of hereditary ataxia in the United States, affecting approximately 1 in 50,000 people. Adult or late-onset Friedreich's ataxia is less common, representing less than 25% of diagnosed cases, and can manifest at any point during adulthood.

In a study by Delatycki et al., the availability of molecular diagnosis, FA was estimated to affect about 1/50,000 people with an estimated carrier prevalence of about 1/110. However, recent studies based on molecular data suggest a higher prevalence

Key Friedreich’s Ataxia Companies: Lexeo Therapeutic, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Retrotope, PTC Therapeutics, Minoryx Therapeutics, and others

Key Friedreich’s Ataxia Therapies: LX2006, Elamipretide, Omaveloxolone, RT001, Vatiquinone, Leriglitazone, and others

The Friedreich’s Ataxia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males and females are equally affected by Friedreich’s Ataxia

Friedreich’s Ataxia Overview

Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA) is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects the nervous system and the heart. It is characterized by progressive damage to the spinal cord, peripheral nerves, and the cerebellum, which is the part of the brain responsible for coordinating movement.

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market

The dynamics of the Friedreich’s Ataxia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“Heart failure can develop in Friedreich’s Ataxia patients with marked hypertrophy and may be associated with preserved ejection fraction. In later stages of FA heart disease the ventricles may dilate and ejection fraction falls.”

Friedreich’s Ataxia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Friedreich’s Ataxia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Friedreich’s Ataxia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Friedreich’s Ataxia in the 7MM

Prevalent Cases of Friedreich’s Ataxia based on Onset Types in the 7MM

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Friedreich’s Ataxia in the 7MM

Friedreich’s Ataxia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Friedreich’s Ataxia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Friedreich’s Ataxia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Friedreich’s Ataxia Therapies and Key Companies

LX2006: Lexeo Therapeutic

Elamipretide: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Omaveloxolone: Reata Pharmaceuticals

RT001: Retrotope

Vatiquinone: PTC Therapeutics

Leriglitazone: Minoryx Therapeutics

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Drivers

Friedreich's Ataxia is a complex disorder, efforts have been made by researchers and scientific professionals to improve the understanding of the pathogenesis and diagnosis of this condition

Treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia has improved significantly in recent years with the availability of several safe and effective therapies. Several consensus guidelines have been created to further assist in the management of Friedreich's Ataxia patients

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Unmet Needs

Challenges in diagnosis

Development of novel therapies

Limitations in gene therapy

Poor disease understanding

Clinical biomarkers

Scope of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Friedreich’s Ataxia Companies: Lexeo Therapeutic, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Retrotope, PTC Therapeutics, Minoryx Therapeutics, and others

Key Friedreich’s Ataxia Therapies: LX2006, Elamipretide, Omaveloxolone, RT001, Vatiquinone, Leriglitazone, and others

Friedreich’s Ataxia Therapeutic Assessment: Friedreich’s Ataxia current marketed and Friedreich’s Ataxia emerging therapies

Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Dynamics: Friedreich’s Ataxia market drivers and Friedreich’s Ataxia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Friedreich’s Ataxia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Friedreich’s Ataxia Market Access and Reimbursement

