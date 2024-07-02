Pitcher, A Leading Intelligent Sales Platform Provider, Announces New Chief Revenue Officer
Kevin Chew, successful software sales, strategy and operations leader to head Sales and Marketing.
Chew comes to Pitcher at an important juncture in our growth. Our solutions have leapfrogged our competitors’ capabilities; Chew is the right leader to take the helm of our commercial team. ”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pitcher, a provider of Intelligent Sales Platforms for Fortune 500 enterprises, today announced that Kevin Chew has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Chew will lead the Sales and Marketing teams to accelerate the company’s growth into new market sectors while expanding upon Pitcher’s position of strength in Health & Life Sciences.
— Greg Schottland, Pitcher CEO
Pitcher’s end-to-end Intelligent Sales Platform leverages AI to provide a complete customer engagement platform comprising everything Sales teams and leaders need for successful selling in one intuitive mobile application, while providing actionable insights to Sales, Marketing, and Training management. This platform, serving multiple markets, has been proven to enable reps to drive ultra-customer-specific sales cycles that result in faster close rates with higher deal values, while executing significantly more sales calls per week.
Prior to joining Pitcher, Chew’s successful career included high-impact roles as a CEO/Board advisor, where he measurably changed the trajectory of multiple technology organizations through his Go-to-Market strategies, product leadership and operational excellence. Further, Chew held leadership roles in Business Development, Sales, Alliances, Product Management at Seismic Software, SAP, EMC, Documentum, Vignette, and Oracle.
"Standing on the shoulders of those who came before me, I'm honored for the opportunity to help Pitcher and the global leading brands that rely on Pitcher solutions to realize the power of our next generation Intelligent Sales Platform,” said Chew. “I look forward to meeting all the great employees, customers and partners that make up the Pitcher community. I'm wildly excited about the future of Pitcher and the next generation of sales technology solutions."
Chew’s appointment is effective immediately.
“Kevin Chew comes to Pitcher at a very important juncture in our growth,” remarked Greg Schottland, CEO. “Our solutions have leapfrogged our competitors’ capabilities, and Chew is the right leader at the right time to take the helm of our commercial team. As importantly, his unwavering focus on delivering customer value is a perfect fit with our company’s culture.”
About Pitcher
Pitcher is a leading sales enablement solutions provider, powering Sales and Marketing teams for customers in 140 countries. Customers rely on Pitcher’s end-to-end intelligent sales platform to drive Sales efficiency and effectiveness, deliver actionable insights to management, and enhance closed-loop marketing; ultimately resulting in faster and more revenue/rep while measurably improving customer satisfaction. Based in Zürich, Switzerland and Denver, Colorado USA, Pitcher serves customers from locations in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.pitcher.com
Mark Blessing
Pitcher Inc.
+1 781-910-2065
mark.blessing@pitcher.com