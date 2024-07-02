Submit Release
Matter Studio Gallery Proudly Presents a Solo Exhibition Featuring Talita Long

Mother and Child

Pink Lady

Girl on a Mission

Titled “Indigenous Matter” the exhibition will run from July 14 to August 11

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matter Studio Gallery is honored to host Talita Long in her solo exhibition, Indigenous Matter. Long’s creative expressions extend from her beautiful music as a singer-songwriter, poet, painter, printmaker, teacher, and Professor. She started her Art Education and Art Practice at Howard University, then went to the School of Visual Arts, then to Cooper Union, then to the University of Iowa, where she received her MA and MFA degrees, and finally earned her teaching credentials at UCLA in the Applied Arts Program.

Long continues to create music while maintaining an active schedule of art exhibitions. Born to Trinidadian parents and raised in Brooklyn, Long's artwork delves into the ongoing struggles and injustices faced by the Black diaspora. She frequently draws inspiration from Trinidad Carnival performers and ceremonies, particularly depicting the Jab Jab character as a tempter and seducer, lurking in the background to alert us to potential dangers.

In "Indigenous Matter," Long also celebrates the beauty and grace of Blackness through her 'Black Goddess' series. These artworks feature nude figures adorned with rubbings of stylized design motifs inspired by patterns found in nature, architecture, and fashion. Each drawing embodies the strength, wisdom, and warrior spirit inherent in Black Indigenous Matter.

Matter Studio Gallery
5080 West Pico Blvd
LA Ca 90019
323-697-4988
Gallery Hours: Friday 4-6 PM and Saturday and Sunday, 12-6 PM

Joy Parris
Rich Girl Productions
+1 323-960-5600
email us here
