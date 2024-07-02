Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market 2034: Clinical Trials, Therapies, FDA Approvals, Companies by DelveInsight

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Forecast

DelveInsight's "Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Diabetic Neuropathic Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Diabetic Neuropathic Pain treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market.

Some facts of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• Leading Diabetic Neuropathic Pain companies working in the market are AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Grunenthal, Helixmith Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, Mundipharma, Novaremed AG, Novartis, Ono Pharmaceutical, Centrexion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cymbalta, UCB, Viatris and others.

• Key Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapies expected to launch in the market are Duloxetine, CNTX-6016, MEDI 7352, and others.

• GSK3858279 Clinical Trial: A multicenter randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 study titled “A Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of GSK3858279 in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain” is currently recruiting participants. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and target engagement of GSK3858279 in adults with chronic Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP). The estimated primary completion date is March 11, 2025.

• OPTION-DM Trial: The OPTION-DM trial, funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), is the largest and longest head-to-head, crossover neuropathic pain trial in the world. The findings from this trial are expected to inform future treatment guidelines for neuropathic pain in diabetes patients and chronic neuropathic pain treatment in general.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Overview

Diabetic neuropathic pain is a common and debilitating complication of diabetes, affecting up to 50% of people with the condition. This type of pain results from nerve damage caused by prolonged high blood sugar levels, which leads to a range of symptoms primarily in the peripheral nerves, especially those in the legs and feet.

Symptoms of diabetic neuropathic pain include burning, tingling, or stabbing sensations, numbness, and increased sensitivity to touch. These symptoms can significantly impair quality of life, leading to difficulties in walking, sleeping, and performing daily activities.

The exact mechanism behind diabetic neuropathy involves a complex interplay of metabolic and vascular factors. Prolonged hyperglycemia damages blood vessels that supply nerves, causing oxidative stress, inflammation, and impaired nerve repair processes.

Management of diabetic neuropathic pain focuses on controlling blood sugar levels to prevent further nerve damage and alleviate symptoms. Medications commonly used include anticonvulsants (such as gabapentin and pregabalin), antidepressants (such as duloxetine and amitriptyline), and topical treatments (such as capsaicin and lidocaine). Lifestyle modifications, including regular exercise, a healthy diet, and smoking cessation, also play a crucial role in managing symptoms.

Despite available treatments, many patients do not achieve complete relief, highlighting the need for ongoing research into more effective therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market

The Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market trends by analyzing the impact of current Diabetic Neuropathic Pain therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology

The Diabetic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Diabetic Neuropathic Pain patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Diabetic Neuropathic Pain drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Diabetic Neuropathic Pain market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Development Activities

The Diabetic Neuropathic Pain report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Diabetic Neuropathic Pain key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain treatment markets in the upcoming years are AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Grunenthal, Helixmith Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp, Mundipharma, Novaremed AG, Novartis, Ono Pharmaceutical, Centrexion Therapeutics, Pfizer, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cymbalta, UCB, Viatris and others.

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Report Key Insights

1. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Patient Population

2. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market

4. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market Opportunities

6. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Therapeutic Approaches

7. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Analysis

8. Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Market

