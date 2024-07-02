5 Chic Design Influences Revealed on the Miami Shoreline
Developers Kolter Urban and BH Group challenged designers to raise the bar higher for Solana Bay, a new waterfront condominium at the gateway to Bal Harbour.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the avant-garde showcases of Art Basel Miami to the Art Deco style of Ocean Drive, Miami is synonymous with cutting-edge style. As a mecca for the latest in brands, fashion, and design, this South Florida city sets a high bar. Recognizing the high level of sophistication in the market, developers Kolter Urban and BH Group challenged the designers to raise the bar even higher for Solana Bay, a new waterfront condominium at the gateway to Bal Harbour. Let’s take a closer look at five chic design elements that make this a standout on Miami’s Biscayne Bay shoreline.
A Light-Filled First Impression
Upon arrival at Solana Bay, the lobby’s expansive ceiling heights bathe the space in natural light, offering clear views of the Biscayne Bay from every angle. The large, open space of the lobby seamlessly connects to a bayfront patio and other amenity spaces. The lobby’s interior design, curated by Los Angeles-based Avenue ID, perfectly complements the coastal architecture, echoing the golden hues of the Florida sun.
Curved Glass Reflects the Waterfront Shoreline
The views of Biscayne Bay extend beyond the lobby, permeating every floor of Solana Bay. This 10-story, low-profile building, with just six residences per floor, offers an intimate, exclusive living experience. Solana Bay’s design is an ode to private luxury living “in the sky,” featuring two- to four-bedroom residences ranging from 2,238 to 4,236 square feet. Each of the 52 waterfront residences boasts up to 10’ ceilings and elegant curved glass walls, inviting the breathtaking vistas of Biscayne Bay into every room. Private glass-railed terraces, at least 10’ deep, seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces, perfect for waterfront dining and relaxing in the privacy of one’s home.
Personalized Interior Design Opportunities
Residents will enjoy a curated selection of design options and finish packages, allowing them to select the final interior options that create personal oases. These designer-curated packages feature luxurious wood or porcelain flooring throughout, an array of light or dark kitchen finishes, and spa-like bathroom upgrades. Each choice reflects a commitment to refined elegance, ensuring that every home at Solana Bay embodies the epitome of stylish, personalized living.
A Bayfront Lounge with Curated Comforts
From sunrise to sunset, the Resident’s Lounge epitomizes high style and sophisticated design. Here, residents can luxuriate in a space enriched with earth-tone flooring, Italian terrazzo, and wide plank oak flooring. The grab-and-go culinary kitchen seamlessly opens onto an outdoor bayfront deck, perfect for enjoying breathtaking views. Each morning, residents can indulge in coffee, tea, pastries and juices, while a weekly wine and cheese happy hour sets the stage for socializing.
Rooftop Pool Highlights the Miami Bay Waterfront
Taking the elevator up to the rooftop unveils another sanctuary for leisure and entertainment. Positioned on the western side of the building, the pool deck soaks up the Florida sunshine from sunrise to sunset. The zero-edge pool is surrounded by an array of plush chaise lounges and luxurious daybeds for sun tanning or enjoying a good read. An outdoor entertainment bar, accompanied by elegant table seating, provides the perfect spot for social gatherings.
Access to Miami’s World-Class Coastal Pursuits
With its famed white sand beaches, tropical scenery, world-class yachting, and vibrant international culture, Miami has become a playground for the world’s elite. Solana Bay residents will revel in their private waterfront sanctuary that’s mere moments away from South Florida’s most coveted destinations. To the east, Bal Harbour Shops reigns as a mecca for fashion and home to notorious brands such as Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and more.
To the south, South Beach stands as one of the nation’s most recognized entertainment destinations, while the Art Deco splendor of Lincoln Road is lined with upscale shops and internationally renowned culinary delights. Sports enthusiasts revel in year-round activity ranging from motorsports and offshore adventures to Miami’s professional sports venues: NFL’s Hard Rock Stadium, the MLS’s Chase Stadium, MLB’s loanDepot Park, the NHL’s Amerant Bank Arena, and NBA’s Kaseya Center. The world is within reach via Miami International and private air travel is effortless via the Opa Locka Executive Airport, just 30 minutes away.
Solana Bay has begun accepting contracts for its Miami waterfront residences, with pricing beginning at $2.3 million. Douglas Elliman will be the exclusive sales representative for the luxury condominium. For more information or to book a private presentation, please visit SolanaBay.com or call 305.203.4017. The Sales Gallery is open daily across from the project site at 2248 NE 123rd Street, North Miami, FL 33181.
