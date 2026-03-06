Tampa Bay’s Waterfront Emerges as a Primary Luxury Real Estate Market

Marina Pointe’s waterfront towers overlook a deepwater marina in Tampa’s Westshore Marina District, offering luxury residences with direct access to Tampa Bay. Private balconies at Marina Pointe offer front-row views of Tampa Bay’s waterfront and the region’s signature Gulf Coast sunsets. Penthouse residents at Marina Pointe enjoy expansive balconies overlooking Tampa Bay and the community’s resort-style waterfront amenities. Open-concept kitchens at Marina Pointe feature contemporary finishes, premium appliances, and panoramic views of Tampa Bay. The resort-style waterfront pool at Marina Pointe overlooks the community’s deepwater marina and Tampa Bay.

Marina Pointe’s Luna Tower Highlights Tampa’s Rising Status Among Waterfront Destinations

There’s excitement around Tampa’s waterfront, and Marina Pointe is at the center of the momentum. With Luna entering the market, buyers recognize the chance to be part of a waterfront community.” — Dominic Pickering

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Florida’s luxury waterfront hierarchy appeared firmly established. While Tampa Bay maintained strong economic growth, it was often viewed as adjacent to the premium real estate conversation rather than central to it. That distinction is rapidly disappearing.Corporate relocation into Tampa has accelerated across financial services, healthcare, and technology sectors. Airport connectivity rivals larger coastal markets, and regional infrastructure investment has matured. At the same time, true marina-adjacent residences along Tampa Bay remain inherently limited, creating a dynamic where demand and constrained supply are beginning to reshape the market.On the west shoreline of the bay, that recalibration is becoming visible at Marina Pointe , a waterfront residential community within Tampa’s Westshore Marina District.A Private Peninsula Signals a Market ShiftMarina Pointe, a 2025–26 Americas Property Awards Winner, occupies a private peninsula overlooking Tampa Bay and is designed around a deepwater marina and walkable town center. The development introduces marina-front condominium living within a highly amenitized waterfront environment.The first residential tower overlooking the marina is complete and fully sold out. Developer BTI Partners is now introducing Luna at Marina Pointe, the second of three residential towers and the centerpiece of the marina landscape.Today, the deepwater marina is active, while retail and dining within the Westshore Marina District continue to expand. The community has quickly gained attention for its proximity to downtown Tampa and its boating-focused waterfront lifestyle.Luna Residences Enter the MarketLuna has officially entered pre-construction sales, offering a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences along with a limited number of four-bedroom penthouses. Floorplans range from approximately 1,100 to 3,400 square feet and are designed around expansive terraces overlooking the marina and Tampa Bay.Floor-to-ceiling glass walls define the architecture while elevated ceiling heights enhance interior space and light. Kitchens feature European-style cabinetry, integrated premium appliances, and stone surfaces.The initial release introduces residences starting from $1 million, positioning Luna among the most attainable luxury waterfront condos in Tampa currently entering the market. As Tampa Bay’s waterfront gains recognition nationally, pricing is expected to evolve alongside demand.Designed for Executive MobilityTampa’s evolution into a primary business destination has been fueled in part by migration from major Northeastern markets. Financial firms, healthcare networks, private equity groups, and technology companies have expanded operations throughout the region.For many executives relocating from New York, Tampa offers the ability to combine professional mobility with coastal living.Marina Pointe sits approximately ten minutes from Tampa International Airport, one of the most efficient major airports in the United States, with direct connections to New York and other major business centers. This accessibility allows residents to maintain business relationships in primary markets while enjoying daily waterfront living.Luna is designed to support this lifestyle with maintenance-free ownership, including:- 24-hour staffed lobby and concierge services-Secure resident parking and on-site management-Two elevated resort-style pool decks overlooking Tampa Bay-Spa amenities, fire features, and outdoor entertaining spacesAdditional wellness facilities include a glass-enclosed fitness studio, strength and cardio equipment, steam and sauna rooms, and private treatment areas. Resident amenities also feature co-working spaces, a theater room, private dining areas, lounges, and a virtual golf simulator.Marina access remains a defining feature of the community. Select private slips are available within the protected marina basin, while nearby facilities provide dry storage and flexible boat club memberships.Timing Within the Real Estate CyclePre-construction developments traditionally move through several pricing phases. Early stages offer the greatest alignment between residence selection, views, and pricing.As construction progresses and inventory becomes more limited, market pricing typically adjusts to reflect increased demand.To recognize early buyers, a limited $10,000 early-commitment incentive is currently available at Luna for qualifying purchases.A Market Repositioning in Real TimeTampa Bay’s waterfront is no longer peripheral within Florida’s luxury housing landscape. Corporate relocation, population growth, and improved connectivity have fundamentally shifted the region’s trajectory.What remains limited is true marina-front inventory along the bay.In addition to Luna, a limited collection of seven Harbour Homes — multi-level waterfront townhomes positioned along the marina promenade — has also been introduced, with pre-construction pricing beginning at $4 million.The first tower’s complete sellout demonstrated strong market demand. The launch of Luna reflects a waterfront market that has firmly moved beyond secondary status.For additional information or to schedule a private appointment, visit MarinaPointe.com or contact the Sales Gallery at 813-683-8944.

