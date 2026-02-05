Stuart and Hutchinson Island Emerge as Florida’s Next Luxury Migration Story

Aerial View of Sailfish Point and it's Pristine Waters House of Refuge at Hutchinson Island Aerial of Sailfish Point's Jack Nicklaus Golf Course Aerial of Sailfish Point Club House

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, Florida’s luxury migration narrative has largely pointed south. Recently, however, as density increases across South Florida and West Palm Beach, attention has begun shifting north. Located less than an hour above West Palm, Stuart and Hutchinson Island are seeing increased interest from homebuyers seeking a coastal lifestyle paired with greater privacy and a less congested daily environment.Geographic Advantages Shape Buyer InterestWhat distinguishes Stuart and Hutchinson Island for many migrating buyers is as much geography as lifestyle. The region is defined by its relationship to water the Atlantic Ocean, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the St. Lucie River placing boating, fishing, and beach access at the center of daily life.Accessibility has also evolved. Witham Field (SUA), Stuart’s local airport, now offers on-site U.S. Customs and Border Protection, allowing private flyers to arrive directly without navigating congestion or periodic airspace restrictions common at larger airports to the south. At the same time, Stuart remains within easy driving distance of destinations such as West Palm Beach and Jupiter, preserving connectivity without sacrificing pace.Together, these factors have contributed to growing interest from empty nesters transitioning away from higher-density coastal markets.A Case Study in Water-Centric LivingSituated at the southernmost tip of Hutchinson Island, Sailfish Point reflects many of the characteristics drawing attention to the area. The private residential community features direct oceanfront homes, one of Florida’s largest privately owned marinas, and a Jack Nicklaus–designed championship golf course, all within a gated, resident-only setting.Martin Conroy, Broker and Managing Partner at Sailfish Point Realty , says the shift has become increasingly visible. “While we’ve always worked with buyers coming from northern markets,” Conroy said, “we’re also seeing growing interest from buyers already familiar with Florida’s coastal lifestyle who are looking for more privacy and less congestion. Stuart offers that balance in a way that resonates with them.”Market Activity Reflects MomentumThat balance is increasingly reflected in real estate activity within the community. Over the past twelve months, Sailfish Point’s collection of approximately 520 homes has recorded 27 closed sales, for a total of $95.67 million, including a recent transaction at $9.45 million. Current inventory ranges from luxury condominiums priced around $1.9 million to custom oceanfront estates approaching $35 million.“What’s changing is the profile of the buyer,” Conroy added. “Sailfish Point is seeing seasoned homeowners who know exactly what they want and recognize that this type of lifestyle is becoming more difficult to find elsewhere.”Lifestyle Factors Driving MigrationLong recognized as the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” Stuart has deep roots in sportfishing and maritime culture. For many years, it functioned more as a pass-through town than a destination. Recent investments and additions, however, have expanded its appeal.Hutchinson Island’s 21 miles of beaches remain a draw, complemented by cultural institutions such as the Elliott Museum, the House of Refuge, and the Lyric Theatre. Downtown Stuart’s Riverwalk and Main Street offer a walkable mix of local shops, dining, and community events, including regular waterfront performances that contribute to the town’s year-round rhythm.A Market Defined by BalanceMarket indicators suggest the Stuart area continues to support balanced inventory levels, offering buyers choice without the urgency seen in more competitive metro markets. Longer average days on market reflect a measured pace that aligns with retirement and second-home purchasing decisions.As migration patterns across Florida continue to evolve, Stuart and Hutchinson Island are increasingly being viewed not as alternatives, but as intentional choices defined by access to water, privacy, and a lifestyle shaped by scale rather than speed.ABOUT SAILFISH POINTLocated on the southernmost tip of Hutchinson Island, Sailfish Point is a private club community where the water is a part of everyday life. More than two-thirds of the homes boast views of either the Atlantic Ocean, St. Lucie River, or Indian River Lagoon. Residences are complemented by an oceanfront clubhouse, racquet courts, a Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf course, and one of the state’s largest private marinas. Situated within a 532-acre community, Sailfish Point is home only 520 residences, from single-family homes to condominiums. To learn more about this private club community or to schedule a tour, visit SailfishPoint.com or contact the Sailfish Point Realty team at 772-225-6200.

