Glioma Treatment Market 2032: Clinical Trials, Therapies, FDA Approvals, Companies and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

Glioma Market Analysis

Glioma companies are Bayer, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, Kazia Therapeutics, MedImmune, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Servier, and others.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Glioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Glioma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Glioma market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Glioma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Glioma market.

Some facts of the Glioma Market Report are:

• The total Glioma market size in the 7MM is around USD 1,000 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2022-2032).

• According to the estimates, the highest Glioma market size is from the United States in 2022.

• Leading Glioma companies working in the treatment market are Bayer, VBL Therapeutics, Candel Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Oncoceutics, KaryoPharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, and others.

• Some of the Glioma drugs covered are AV-GBM-1, ITI-1000, LAM561, DCVax-L, INO-5401+, INO-9012 + LIBTAYO, SurVaxM, Enzastaurin Hydrochloride, VAL-083, temferon, DAY101, vorasidenib, and others.

• The market size of gliomas in Japan was around USD 90 million in 2022.

• The total incident cases of Glioma in the 7MM comprised of around 47,000+ in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• In the United States, Grade IV accounted for the highest number of incident cases, followed by Grade II glioma, while Grade I had the least number of cases.

• Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of glioma cases, followed by France, whereas Spain had the lowest number of cases in 2022.

• Japan accounted for approximately 9% of the total 7MM incident cases of glioma in 2022. These cases are expected to rise in the study period.

• On November 2023, AnHeart Therapeutics Inc. announced results of a Phase 2, Multicenter, Open Label, Two Parts Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Safusidenib Erbumine in Patients With Isocitrate Dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) Mutant Glioma.

• On March 2024, Daiichi Sankyo announced results of a Phase 1 Study of DS-1001b in Patients With IDH1 Mutated Gliomas.

• On August 2023, Plus Therapeutics announced results of a Dual Phase 1/2, Investigator Initiated Study to Determine the Maximum Tolerated Dose, Safety, and Efficacy of 186Rhenium Nanoliposomes (186RNL) in Recurrent Glioma (CTRC# 12-02).

• On April 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim announced results of a Phase Ib Open-label, Multi-center, Dose Escalation Trial of BI 764532 Given as Monotherapy Administered by Repeated Intravenous Infusions in Patients With Glioma Expressing DLL3.

Glioma Overview

A glioma is a central nervous system tumor that arises from glial stem or progenitor cells. Glial cells are a type of cell widely present in the nervous system. Gliomas mostly occur in the brain and, rarely, in the spinal cord.

Classification of gliomas is complex and based partly on the microscopic appearance of the tumor (histologic classification) and partly on the gene changes (mutations) that are implicated in tumor development. Differentiation is an important concept for the histologic classification of gliomas and refers to the “specialization” of the cell.

Gliomas can have four different grades of differentiation. Grade 1 gliomas show the highest level of differentiation and are the least malignant, while grade 4 tumors are the least differentiated and most malignant. Loss of differentiation is known as anaplasia, hence the name of several grade 3 gliomas. Grade 1 and grade 2 gliomas are often referred to as low-grade gliomas, while grades 3 and 4 are referred to as malignant gliomas. Further classification is possible depending on the genetic alterations that occurred in the affected cells.

Glioma Market

The Glioma market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Glioma market trends by analyzing the impact of current Glioma therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Glioma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Glioma market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Glioma market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Glioma Epidemiology

The Glioma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Glioma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Glioma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Glioma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Glioma drugs recently launched in the Glioma market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Glioma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Glioma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Glioma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Glioma Pipeline Development Activities

The Glioma report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Glioma key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Glioma Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Glioma Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Glioma treatment markets in the upcoming years are Bayer, VBL Therapeutics, Candel Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Oncoceutics, KaryoPharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, and others.

Glioma Report Key Insights

1. Glioma Patient Population

2. Glioma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Glioma Market

4. Glioma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Glioma Market Opportunities

6. Glioma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Glioma Pipeline Analysis

8. Glioma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Glioma Market

