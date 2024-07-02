Day 2 of Global Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition Takes On the Opportunities and Challenges of Green Innovation
- Second day of the inaugural event showcased world leading decarbonisation projects and strategies that can deliver an inclusive and efficient path to net zero.
- 300+ Ministers and CEOs, as well 200+ exhibiting companies, unite around the transformative potential of innovation as a driver of climate progress and growth.
- Sessions across three distinct conferences focused on the role of regulation and investment in facilitating technological advancements and the energy transition.
The Global Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition (GET), a leading event for accelerating the solutions and technologies at the heart of the energy transition, has concluded its second day. With over 300 ministers and CEO’s in attendance, as well as 200+ exhibiting companies , today’s sessions were defined by a consensus from the energy value chain to support the role of innovation in driving forward green growth across all sectors.
Kicking off day two of the Strategic Conference, Hon Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Italy’s Minister of Environment and Energy Security, explored the country’s role in the larger energy transition: "Climate change is bringing about increasingly profound changes in our lives and our economies. Accelerating the energy transition and improving our ability to adapt are the most important tools we have to fight climate change. Italy, given its strategic position, is increasingly becoming a crossroad for energy, a real bridge between Europe, Africa and Asia. For this reason, we have placed the energy transition at the very heart of our G7 presidency this year."
The 2024 GET Congress has played host to many of the industry leaders driving the climate technology market. Today, speakers throughout the various conferences were united in the view that while technology is essential to achieving net zero goals and enabling wider economic growth, it faces barriers in attaining global institutional cooperation, and that regulation must keep pace with rapid developments across the emissions-reduction landscape.
In bringing together leaders from the policy, investment, and innovation ecosystems, the GET Congress has fostered greater cooperation between these groups, facilitating the flow of capital and enabling the development of cross-border and cross-sector partnerships.
The importance of this collaboration was evident in the Critical Agenda session, “Climate Change regulation without borders”, which brought together high-level speakers including Hon. Willie L Phillips, Chairman of the US Federal Energy Regulation Commission; Assoc. Prof. Sudharma Yoonaidharma, Commissioner of the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand; Lena Sandberg, Partner at Gibson Dunn; and Ben Shorten, Partner at Gibson Dunn. This rich array of participants delved into the critical need for international alignment on climate-related policy and investment frameworks, as a means of realising green economic growth opportunities.
The event also played an essential role in translating these words into tangible and pragmatic action, as can be seen in the significant success of its competitive Roadmaps to Net Zero and Project-X-Change Conferences.
Today’s Project-X-Change sessions showcased the new innovations that are delivering meaningful progress across all levels of the clean energy industry. Centred on world leading decarbonisation projects, including Eni’s Ravenna Carbon Capture Project, Linde’s historic CO2 Liquefaction Plant, and Holcim’s Carbon Neutral Cement Plant, the executive and expert-led sessions focused on scaling up, replicating, and adapting effective solutions.
When presenting on the bold business strategies, innovative thinking, and supportive policy frameworks that have made such ambitious projects possible, Eni Development Project Manager Pasquale Paolo Murmura stated:
“ENI has made a world-wide commitment towards the abatement of emissions, both through CCS projects and synergies with our upstream development, which still remains our core business. The main takeaways are that the CCS practice in Italy will allow us to introduce a real decarbonisation opportunity for our industries, while also enabling our industries to be more sustainable.”
The industry's leading solutions were also on display throughout the GET Congress’ bustling exhibition floor, where more than 200 companies from the entire energy value chain presented their newest decarbonisation technologies and projects. The exhibition underscored the event’s global reach, with dedicated country pavilions showcasing the innovation sweeping across the world’s climate-critical sectors. Among the exhibition's high-level guests was United States Consul General Douglass Benning, who opened the US pavilion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The GET Congress takes place at a pivotal moment in the energy transition, marked by the surge of renewables and the transformative power of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced cloud computing. As such, day two highlighted the continued impact of innovation in creating new avenues for unprecedented emissions reduction and economic growth.
Sessions entitled “Harnessing the green economic growth opportunity” and “Accelerating the global skills transition” encouraged energy leaders and innovators to assess the strategies and systems currently shaping the energy industry, and explore the vital improvements needed to enable wide-scale climate action and development. Sharing key insights on the ever-evolving road to net zero, Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, said:
"Compared to what we experienced a few years ago, the situation today has changed significantly. From a practical standpoint, no one was willing to invest significant money to change the traditional way to fuel their industrial processes. Now the situation is changing, and technology is the answer to achieve key targets in the short and medium term."
The second day of the GET Congress further demonstrated that the future of the energy transition relies on collaboration across all sectors, from government and industry to investment firms and start-ups. The final day of the conference, Wednesday, July 3rd, will look to build on increased consensus among the energy executives, ministers and entrepreneurs in attendance, as they take decisive action to accelerate the strategies and innovations required to mobilise a successful energy transition.
