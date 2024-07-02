Kalmbach Feeds Trials First Electric Yard Truck To Enhance Sustainability and Efficiency
Testing an Orange EV truck at its MPK logistics complex is part of Kalmbach Feeds’ mission to increase employee satisfaction, efficiency, and sustainability.UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalmbach Feeds is excited to be testing its first EV yard truck at their MPK logistics complex, near Carey, Ohio. This Orange EV yard truck is fully electric with zero emissions and capable of a full charge in less than 2 hours. This is part of Kalmbach Feeds’ continuous search for innovations that create positive outcomes for customers, team members, the environment and ultimately, the company.
Leader in Innovation
The Kalmbach Feeds team is constantly looking for ways to improve every aspect of their operations. Team members/Drivers will enjoy a much quieter truck operation, which will help with fatigue during a shift. The truck has instant heat, no waiting for it to warm up to start your day during cold weather and a very efficient AC unit during the summer heat. There is less downtime for maintenance on the vehicle, leading to greater worksite productivity. After the initial 2-hour charge, the truck is capable of getting through an 8 hour day with only being charged during the driver’s short breaks and lunch break.
Cost Control:
It is important for Kalmbach Feeds to keep prices down for hard working families, without sacrificing the quality that goes into the feed. According to OrangeEV, the truck’s fuel and maintenance estimated operating cost is $2/hr. vs diesel units that are in the $15-$20/hr. range. OrangeEV, headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, has been in business since 2014 and has well over 1000 units in service in North America.
Stewardship
Kalmbach Feeds believes part of being a good neighbor is being good stewards of the earth and the resources everyone has been blessed with. The company keeps a relentless focus on ways to grow properly and profitably, which means being lean, eliminating waste, and making good decisions for the long term. Looking at carbon dioxide reductions alone over a 15-year lifespan, replacing one heavy-use diesel with an Orange EV 100% electric terminal truck reduces emissions equivalent to:
- 2,500 tons CO2
- 26 tons NOx
- 13 tons CO
- 2.7 tons PM2.5
About Kalmbach Feeds
Kalmbach Feeds® is a family-owned company based out of Upper Sandusky, Ohio with the purpose to "feed your animals as if they were our own." Kalmbach Feeds, Inc. has been a growing part of the nation’s food chain since 1963, when the company was founded by Milton and Ruth Kalmbach. Currently, the 2nd and 3rd generation of the Kalmbach family are actively leading the company with Milton and Ruth’s son Paul Kalmbach, Sr. serving as CEO, and grandson Paul Kalmbach, Jr. serving as President. Kalmbach Feeds’ retail brands include Kalmbach Feeds® livestock and poultry products, Tribute Equine Nutrition® premium horse feed products, and Formula of Champions® products for elite show livestock. These products are available nationwide through the company’s network of independent dealers, and online where retail outlets are not available.
