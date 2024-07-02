Florida Trend Announces Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partner Honorees

2nd Annual Section Published in Florida Trend's July Issue

Florida Trend is proud to recognize and honor these legal executives with the distinction of Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partner.” — Publisher David Denor

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd annual 2024 Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partners special section has been published in the July issue. The section includes 109 exceptional managing partners from small and large legal firms across the state whose responsibilities range from setting the corporate vision and long-term growth strategies to overseeing day to day personnel and administrative operations.

Florida Trend invited individuals from across the state’s legal community to nominate and recommend managing partners who met specific methodology and criteria parameters. Nominations were vetted by Florida Trend and the most noteworthy managing partners were selected for their outstanding leadership, business acumen and mentorship roles.

“The Florida Bar congratulates those members who were selected for this honor, which reflects their commitment to leadership, excellence and professionalism,” notes Florida Bar President Roland Sanchez-Medina, Jr.

"Florida Trend is proud to recognize and honor these legal executives with the distinction of Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partner. This select group of attorneys, dedicated to their profession, represent exceptional leadership, industry expertise and an unwavering conviction for the rule of law. In its July issue, Florida Trend showcases each managing partner, identified through a short profile, underlining the impact they've made to their firm, the legal profession and the community at large," says Publisher David Denor.

View the entire Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partners roster,

at www.FloridaTrend.com/Notable.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.