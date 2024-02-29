Award-Winning Veteran Journalist, Amy Keller, Named as Florida Trend's New Executive Editor

Amy Keller, Florida Trend's New Executive Editor

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, U.S.A., February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Trend announced that Amy Keller has assumed the editorial department’s top leadership role of Executive Editor.

Keller, most recently serving as Florida Trend’s managing editor, joined Florida Trend in 2005 as an associate editor. During her tenure with Florida Trend, she has covered everything from state politics to the legal arena, education, technology and health care. Keller has been the recipient of many journalism awards and honors throughout her career, most recently earning accolades and recognition from the Society of Professional Journalists for her in-depth look at cryptocurrency, Florida’s Bid for Bitcoin, and her profile of Florida Trend’s 2021 Floridian of the Year: Lift Orlando.

Prior to Florida Trend, Keller spent more than a decade in Washington, D.C., covering the U.S. Congress as a reporter for the Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call. Keller is a graduate of The Ohio State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Publisher of Florida Trend, David Denor shared, “Amy’s award-winning journalistic talent, wide-reaching industry respect and high regard, incredible organization skills and impressive editorial acumen make her the natural choice for leading Florida Trend’s editorial department into the future. Amy and I share an equal vision for our company’s editorial direction, principles, values and standards. A strong and good company culture is the hallmark and defining attribute of a superior organization — this is something that Amy and I both believe strongly in. I am thrilled and honored to have Amy assuming her new role at Florida Trend, and I look forward to working closely with her and the entire Florida Trend team as we prepare, plan and build on Florida Trend’s success.”

