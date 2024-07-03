The National Association of Distinguished Counsel Announces David L. Hood as a Member of the Nation's Top One Percent
MURRELLS INLET, SC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF DISTINGUISHED COUNSEL PRESS RELEASE
David L. Hood, of The Law Offices of David L. Hood, has been selected to the 2024 list as a member of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.
Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.
Attorney Hood has been practicing law in South Carolina for over 30 years and has been awarded to the “Nations Top One Percent” in 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024. With their principal office in Murrells Inlet, The Law Offices of David L. Hood has 18 locations across South Carolina to serve catastrophically injured victims and their families. Mr. Hood and co-counsel have represented many people and their loved ones leading to multimillion-dollar settlements in the areas of Medical Malpractice, Pharmacy Malpractice, Birth Injuries, Product Defects, and Car and Truck Accidents.
