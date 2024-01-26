The National Trial Lawyers Announces David L. Hood As A Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in South Carolina
The National Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that David L. Hood of The Law Offices of David L. Hood in Murrells Inlet, SC has been selected for inclusion into its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in South Carolina.
This honor is given to only the top 100 attorneys in each state or region for their superior skills, qualifications, and results as criminal defense or civil plaintiff lawyers. Membership into The National Trial Lawyers provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys, and provides essential legal news, information, networking, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.
The National Trial Lawyers congratulates The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 member David L. Hood for continuously demonstrating superior qualifications, leadership skills, knowledge, and success. By combining resources, power, and influence, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is dedicated to preserving and defending justice for all.
David L. Hood has been awarded this distinguished accolade after being admitted to the South Carolina Bar in 1991. Practicing law for over 30 years, he currently focuses on personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, car accidents, trucking accidents, and workers compensation cases.
As founder of The Law Offices of David L. Hood, David is admitted to all state and federal courts in South Carolina and fights to ensure justice, closure, and the top compensation available for all of his clients. With a passion for acting on behalf of victims of all manner of injustices, David L. Hood collects no legal fees unless they have achieved a settlement or judgment on behalf of his clients and offers free, no-risk initial consults for all cases within his practice areas. The Law Offices of David L. Hood has 18 locations across South Carolina to serve their clients including Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg & York.
