Gail and Chuck Swanlund Establish Prestigious Award for Best Texas History Anthology
The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is proud to announce the establishment of the Gail and Chuck Swanlund Award for Best Texas History Anthology, a new annual award recognizing outstanding contributions to the field of Texas history. This award, endowed by Gail and Chuck Swanlund, will honor the best anthology focusing on Texas or Southwestern history, promoting scholarly research and diverse perspectives on historical topics.
The award, which carries a $1,000 prize, will be presented each year at the TSHA Annual Meeting alongside other prestigious research fellowships and awards. Open to graduate students and lay historians alike, the competition aims to celebrate anthologies that demonstrate academic excellence and contribute significantly to the understanding of Texas history.
Eligibility and Criteria:
• The anthology must consist primarily of original academic essays, with no more than two previously published chapters.
• All chapters must be properly annotated and peer reviewed.
• The dominant theme should relate to Texas or Southwestern history, focusing on pre-21st century topics (prior to 2000).
• The work should present a variety of perspectives and have the potential to foster further research.
Applications will be judged by a panel of three TSHA members selected by the Association’s President. The award is open to any edited volume published within two years of the award year, ensuring recent scholarship is highlighted.
Endowment and Agreement: Gail and Chuck Swanlund have generously donated $25,000 to endow the award, ensuring its sustainability for years to come. TSHA will manage the endowment, including a 4% administration fee. Both parties retain the right to cancel the agreement with ninety (90) days’ notice, though any commitments to ongoing competitions will be honored.
Call for Applications: Following the ratification of the memorandum of understanding, TSHA will begin advertising the award through its various media outlets and publications. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their work for consideration, contributing to the rich tapestry of Texas historical scholarship.
"The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is excited to announce the Gail and Chuck Swanlund Award for Best Texas History Anthology,” says Rick McCaslin, TSHA’s head of publications. “This new award will recognize an exemplary collaborative published work by Texas historians on an annual basis."
For more information about the Gail and Chuck Swanlund Award for Best Texas History Anthology, including application guidelines and deadlines, please visit TSHA’s website or contact Angel Baldree.
About Texas State Historical Association (TSHA): The Texas State Historical Association is dedicated to fostering the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas. Through its publications, educational programs, and events, TSHA engages historians, educators, students, and the general public in the discovery and preservation of Texas history.
Contact: Texas State Historical Association
3001 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
Phone: (512) 471-2600
Email: info@tshaonline.org
Website: www.tshaonline.org
