‘The Jurassic Park of the Insect World’ - Invertebrate Studies Institute Unveils Plans for Unique Biodome
EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of life of earth depends on protecting the fragile interconnected ecosystem of biodiversity, and insects make up a majority of that interdependent web of life. The ISI Biodome will mix science, education, and entertainment to raise global awareness.
The Invertebrate Studies Institute (ISI), a leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to insect study and conservation, today revealed ambitious plans for a unique ‘Biodome’ - an immersive ‘Jurassic Park’-style experience where biodiversity, education and entertainment meet world-class scientific research.
The ISI Biodome will be a place to create better awareness of the fragile insect ecosystem, which is critical for all life on earth.
It is the brainchild of world-renowned insect expert and Founder of the ISI, Dr Aaron T Dossey. Dr Dossey has dedicated his life to this dream and is responsible for some of the most comprehensive and innovative work in the field. He is the author of many noted publications on insect chemistry, genomics, insect rearing and entomology, and has previously been successful in raising millions of dollars in funding for other projects, including All Things Bugs LLC - the world’s foremost provider of insect-based sustainable technologies to improve agriculture and health.
The breadth and depth of his experience in the field makes Dr Dossey uniquely positioned to turn the Biodome project into a reality.
“Insects make up the vast majority of species on earth,” Dr Dossey says. “They inhabit nearly every habitat and ecological niche on earth and provide critical services and functions for every other species on earth. But there is still so much that is unknown, with insect biology and chemistry potentially having so much more to offer. We are just scratching the surface. This project will start to address that by providing a focal point where the general public and the scientific community can come together and be inspired by the wonderful world of insects!”
What is the Biodome?
The Biodome will be an immersive experience that encourages active learning about biodiversity in person, in real-time, and on a grand scale. It promises to be a unique blend of tropical forests, deserts, and grasslands, with thousands of live exotic insects and other invertebrates, a butterfly vivarium, hundreds of exotic plant species and other displays. It will also contain an exotic fruit orchard featuring hundreds of species of unusual fruit species from around the world.
Conceptually similar to the Eden Project in the UK, the Singapore Cloud Forest, and The Montreal Space for Life, the Biodome will be a landmark location for events, interactive features, and entertainment-style attractions. Unlike any other such facility, the ISI Biodome will also house a cutting-edge insect focused biotechnology institute engaged in drug discovery and sequencing the genomes of all insect species on Earth.
Its size will make the Biodome perfect for hosting:
* Scientific and nature themed conferences
* Trade shows
* Concerts
* Movies, TV shows and documentaries
* BugFest - an annual insect extravaganza!
At its heart, the Biodome will be a place where insect research can flourish. There are more than a billion insects for every human on earth, but of all the many millions of insect species, only a small fraction has been properly studied.
By using cutting-edge genome sequencing technology, scientists working with the ISI are exploring the chemical makeup of insects and their defense systems to discover new compounds which could be useful for creating new antibiotics, antivirals and anti-cancer therapies. With a relatively modest amount of funding, ISI will sequence the genomes of all species of insects on earth and harness the biological blueprint of the largest, most diverse, and most successful group of organisms in the history of the planet.
And, at the Biodome, visitors will be able to watch them while they work! Dr Dossey believes this kind of radical approach has huge potential in raising better public awareness for the vital research scientists undertake and will inspire appreciation for biodiversity around the world which is rapidly being lost due to land clearing and pollution.
“Most science takes place behind closed doors, but we will open it up to the public and let them see for themselves,” he says. “There is huge untapped potential in the study of insects, and the amount of investment needed for comprehensively mapping out the insect ecosystem is well within reach. The Biodome is about creating the infrastructure that can drive continued investment and public awareness. A place where passion and innovation can meet.”
The Biodome presents a unique opportunity for investors and philanthropists. For information on how to donate, and be a part of this project, visit https://isibugs.org/donate/.
Dr. Aaron T Dossey
