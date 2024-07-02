Cracker Barrel is Helping Reduce Food Waste By Turning Kitchen Scraps into Mouthwatering New Delights

New campaign from Courage Inc. launches the brand’s new sustainability initiative to help Canadians reduce food waste with the Cracker Barrel Invisible Cookbook

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a new campaign led by Courage Inc., the iconic cheese brand Cracker Barrel reveals their first step in combating food waste by turning leftover ingredients into mouthwatering recipes, with the help of some cheese.In partnership with notable Canadian chefs Trevor Lui and Devan Rajkumar, Cracker Barrel has designed the Cracker Barrel Invisible Cookbook platform www.CrackerBarrel.ca/SaveEveryBite to inspire culinary ingenuity by demonstrating ways to transform your recipe-list leftovers into new, delicious recipes that are sure to keep you coming back for seconds.“Today’s popular recipes tend to leave you with two major things: a good meal and a pile of excess ingredients that didn’t make the cut,” said Vince Vetere, General Manager, Cheese and Tablespreads. “As part of our sustainability roadmap, Cracker Barrel is standing up to the challenge and committing to the charge against food waste by empowering home cooks to maximize every ingredient’s potential with Cracker Barrel cheese.”Accompanying the campaign’s captivating microsite is a longform video that unveils the hidden truth about culinary disposal habits. It highlights how these leftover ingredients – also known as “invisible ingredients” form the backbone of new home chef discoveries, uniting all recipes under one delicious banner.“Cracker Barrel is a timeless staple in the homes of Canadians, so it’s the perfect platform to drive the impact of this new initiative,” said Joel Holtby, founder and CCO of Courage Inc. “We wanted to demonstrate the ease of integrating sustainability into habitual cooking routines, and show that with a good product, nothing goes to waste.”For more information and additional campaign assets, visit www.CrackerBarrel.ca/SaveEveryBite About Courage Inc.Toronto-based creative shop Courage has become one of the fastest-growing independent ad agencies in Canada’s history. Founded in 2022, Courage has created internationally celebrated work for a number of iconic brands, including KFC, Nescafé, CIBC and more. Through human-to-human connection and boundary-testing creativity, the agency’s guiding mission is to help every partnering brand find their courage.About Cracker Barrel CanadaSince 1954, Lactalis Canada’s Cracker Barrel has made delicious, quality cheese, the right way. With 70 years of perfecting inspiring varieties of premium quality cheese. Cracker Barrel is the Number One Branded Player in Canada, offering a diverse range of formats and flavours, making it easy to level-up your everyday meals and snacks.About Lactalis Canada Inc.With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through its high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca For more information:Shannon Miller, Courage Inc., shannon.miller@courageinc.comAlexandra Smith, Courage Inc., alexandra.smith@courageinc.com

Cracker Barrel Canada- Invisible Cookbook