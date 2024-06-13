KFC Canada Gets Superstitious for Championship Finals, Re-airs Ads From Last Edmonton Oilers Championship Win—in 1990
Inspired by the rituals of today’s sports stars, proud partner KFC leans on nostalgia to support the Edmonton OilersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superstitions run deep in the world of hockey, from unshaven playoff beards to highly specific game-day routines. Even the most seasoned pros have their rituals, and these traditions contribute to the mystique and excitement of the game. KFC, proud partner of the Edmonton Oilers, is joining the fun and showing its support the way only a true sports fanatic would.
As the 2024 Championship Finals heat up, KFC is turning back the clock with their own superstition to encourage another win: replaying all the same ads from the last time the Edmonton Oilers won it all back in 1990.
“Our commitment to the Oilers goes beyond mere sponsorship. It’s about taking every opportunity to celebrate a partnership that we’re truly proud of while providing unique, unforgettable moments for the fans,” said Lauren Pottie, Senior Manager, Media & Regional Marketing at KFC Canada. “We know how crucial of a time this is for the Oilers and their fans, and we wanted to do our part and speak to this moment. ”
Ads will go live in time for the start of Game 3, the Edmonton Oilers first home game of the series, through TV spots and social media ads. Beyond the TV spot, fans can get a taste of the ‘90s with throwback in-store posters, as well as vintage logos that sport the original, iconic look. Fans will also see digital OOH showcasing the classic 1990’s bucket outside the Edmonton arena with messaging to cheer them on as they watch outside of Rogers Place.
To sweeten the deal even more, KFC is bringing back another ‘90’s favorite for a limited time: its 18 for $18 bucket deal. *On every game night, fans can indulge in 18 pieces of Original Recipe Dark Meat Chicken for just $18 with the purchase of two large sides at participating restaurants in Edmonton. The deal is also a nod to the Oilers’ return to the finals after an 18-year hiatus.
About KFC Canada
Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca
About Courage Inc.
Toronto-based creative shop Courage has become one of the fastest-growing independent ad agencies in Canada’s history. Founded in 2022, Courage has created internationally celebrated work for a number of iconic brands, including KFC, Nescafé, CIBC and more. Through human-to-human connection and boundary-testing creativity, the agency’s guiding mission is to help every partnering brand find their courage.
