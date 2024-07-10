Tenovi Announces Remote Patient Monitoring Device Integration with A&D Medical Devices
Tenovi offers A&D Medical's FDA-cleared RPM blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, scale and bariatric scale that connect through the Tenovi Cellular Gateway.PORTSMOUTH, NH, U.S., July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenovi, the leader in cellular-connected remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices and data aggregation, is pleased to announce a partnership with A&D Medical, a worldwide leader in connected health and biometric measurement devices and services for chronic condition management.
Through this partnership, Tenovi will offer A&D Medical's FDA-cleared RPM blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, weight scale, and bariatric scale that connect through the Tenovi Cellular Gateway. The collaboration expands the range of device options available to healthcare providers and patients using Tenovi's remote patient monitoring software services, chronic care management solutions, and telehealth platform partners.
A&D Medical is renowned in the healthcare industry for its high-quality, advanced biometric solutions, including clinically validated blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and other health monitoring devices for both consumer and professional use.
“We are excited to collaborate with Tenovi to bring our clinically validated health monitoring devices into more hands and homes," said Brad Wiltz, Director of Medical Business at A&D Medical. "By integrating our devices with Tenovi's innovative Cellular Gateway, we can enhance patient care through seamless, reliable remote monitoring, ultimately empowering patients and healthcare providers with the tools needed for effective chronic condition management.”
"We are thrilled to partner with A&D Medical to offer healthcare providers and patients an exceptional range of clinically validated remote monitoring devices," said Dr. Nizan Friedman, founder and CEO of Tenovi. "Our partnership with A&D Medical enables effective chronic care management while providing healthcare providers and patients precision, flexibility, and simplicity."
Tenovi has integrated over 30 third-party medical devices with its Cellular Gateway, providing seamless integration, removing the cost of individual cellular connections, and managing multiple devices and applications. The Cellular Gateway aggregates all data and sends it to the Tenovi cloud, enabling clients to use their own RPM dashboards or Tenovi’s proprietary RPM platform.
Visit tenovi.com to explore RPM devices or to book a complimentary demo.
About A&D Medical
Since 1977, A&D Medical has been manufacturing and distributing a comprehensive range of cutting-edge biometric monitoring solutions. A&D Medical stands at the forefront of connected health and biometric measurement solutions, catering to consumer wellness and the management of chronic conditions.
About Tenovi
Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform connecting medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. They provide a growing number of medical device solutions that connect with their proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Their API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs.
