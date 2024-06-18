Tenovi and Rimidi Partnership Announced to Enhance RPM Device Data Integration and Clinical Decision Support
Partners Tenovi and Rimidi to Attend ADA's 84th Scientific SessionsPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES , June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenovi, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, data aggregation, and RPM automation platforms, and Rimidi, a leading-edge clinical management platform specializing in chronic disease and RPM software, are excited to announce a strategic partnership.
The collaboration will bring patient-generated data from Tenovi’s FDA-cleared devices into Rimidi’s EHR-integrated clinical management platform, where it can be viewed in the context of other clinically relevant data, analyzed, and acted upon.
This partnership arrives at a crucial moment, as over half of U.S. adults manage chronic illnesses like diabetes, highlighting the urgent need for more effective RPM solutions. [1] Both companies will attend the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific Sessions, scheduled for June 21-24, 2024, in Orlando, FL, to showcase their integrated offerings.
"We're thrilled to partner with Rimidi, leveraging their deep clinical expertise in RPM software and value-based care," said Jay Lenick, Chief Revenue Officer of Tenovi. "Our combined offering of Tenovi's device integration platform and Rimidi's clinical functionalities delivers a seamless, end-to-end RPM experience, ultimately driving superior patient care."
“We are excited to add Tenovi to our suite of integrated devices, sensors, and digital therapeutics,” said Lucienne Ide, Chief Executive Officer of Rimidi. “Our goal at Rimidi is to help providers better manage chronic diseases by connecting data from devices like Tenovi’s with clinically relevant patient data where it can be analyzed and interpreted in a meaningful way.”
About Rimidi
Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com.
About Tenovi
Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. It provides a growing number of medical device point solutions that connect with its proprietary cellular gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient monitoring programs. For more information, visit tenovi.com.
[1] Boersma P, Black LI, Ward BW. Prevalence of Multiple Chronic Conditions Among US Adults, 2018. Prev Chronic Dis 2020;17:200130. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.5888/pcd17.200130.
