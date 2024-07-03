Legal Referral and the Alarming Increase in Highway Accidents
We're your neighbors who happen to know a thing or two about accident law. We've seen it all, from fender benders to big rig ballet on the highway.”KANSAS, OVERLAND PARK, MO, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a city known for its BBQ and jazz, Kansas City's highways are cooking up a different kind of heat. Legal Referral, a local law firm, is raising awareness about the alarming increase in highway accidents across the metro area.
— Peter
"We're seeing more crashes than there are sauce options at Gates," quips Peter, one of the attorneys at Legal Referral. "But trust me, this isn't the kind of spice KC needs."
The firm reports a 30% spike in highway accidents over the past year, with a particular increase in jackknife truck accidents on I-435 and I-70. These aren't just fender benders – we're talking serious incidents that can turn lives upside down faster than a Chiefs touchdown drive.
"Look, I know talking about car accidents isn't as fun as debating the best BBQ joint," Pete continues. "But when you're stuck dealing with insurance companies and medical bills, you'll wish you had a roadmap. That's where we come in."
Legal Referral specializes in helping victims navigate the aftermath of highway accidents in Kansas City. From sorting out who's at fault to fighting for fair compensation, they're the GPS for your post-accident journey.
"We're not just suits in an office," Pete insists. "We're your neighbors who happen to know a thing or two about accident and injury lawyers. We've seen it all, from fender benders to big rig ballet on the highway."
The firm offers free consultations, because as Pete puts it, "The only thing that should cost you after an accident is maybe a new air freshener for your replacement car."
For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact:
Legal Referral Consultation
Legal Referral
+1 866-237-7160
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok