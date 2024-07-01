Pujols' KC Mansion Up for Grabs: Local Real Estate Market Buzzes
Sure, it's out of most people's price range," admits Smith. "But hey, a little dreaming never hurt anybody, right?”KANSAS, PARKVILLE, MISSOURI, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that's got the whole town talking, baseball superstar Albert Pujols has decided to sell a home in Tuscany Reserve, his luxurious Leawood mansion. This isn't just any old house – we're talking a whopping 10,000 square feet of pure, unadulterated luxury. "It's like he's putting a small country up for sale," jokes local realtor Jessica Fulk. "I mean, the place has its own batting cage. A batting cage!" The property, located in the swanky Tuscany Reserve neighborhood, is hitting the market at a cool $7.75 million. That's enough to make your average KC resident choke on their BBQ sauce. But what does this mean for us regular folks?
— Jessica Fulk
Well, it's got everyone from first-time homebuyers to seasoned property flippers scratching their heads. "Look, most of us are just trying to figure out the difference between townhouse and duplex," says Mike Johnson, a local house hunter. "And now we're supposed to wrap our heads around mansion prices?" Indeed, for many KC residents, the real estate journey is more about navigating the condo vs townhouse vs duplex debate than pondering multi-million dollar listings.
But for those daring (and wealthy) enough to consider trying to buy a home in Tuscany Reserve, Pujols' property offers a rare glimpse into the life of a sports legend. "Sure, it's out of most people's price range," admits Smith. "But hey, a little dreaming never hurt anybody, right?" As for Pujols, no word yet on where he's heading next. But one thing's for sure – whoever snags this piece of KC real estate history better be ready for some serious house envy from the neighbors.
TikTok