Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Launches Small Business and Inventor Hub
It’s in our DNA to help innovators. We saw a way to help, and jumped at the chance. The Hub is a great solution for solo inventors and small businesses who want to protect their brands and ideas.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is proud to announce the establishment of a dedicated Small Business and Inventor Hub aimed at guiding innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses through the process of protecting their intellectual property.
“It’s in our DNA to help innovators. We looked around and saw that no law firm with our skills, experience and know-how -- at the Patent Office and in the courts -- offered anything close to transparent pricing for tailored patent and trademark services,” partner Rob Greenspoon stated. “We saw a way to help, and jumped at the chance. The Hub is a great solution for solo inventors and small businesses who want to protect their brands and ideas.”
Understanding the unique challenges faced by independent inventors and small enterprises, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has formed a specialized hub tailored to their needs. The DBL Small Business and Inventor Hub provides comprehensive patents and trademarks assistance to clients, including free resources, FAQs, and custom service packages.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading United States intellectual property firm that has been ranked amongst the top 1000 trademark firms globally by The World Trademark Review.
Their team has decades of experience at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and in foreign trademark offices, including lawyers who have served as USPTO examiners. The patents and trademarks lawyers at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig have deep backgrounds in science and technology that complement their legal knowledge, giving them an insider’s perspective on how to best help their clients protect their ideas.
“Driving more than 40% of all innovation and filing more than 14 times the patents of large businesses, small businesses drive the American economy,” partner Thomas Dunlap said. “I am really excited for the launch of Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s innovative platform to help make real legal support, advice and protection for intellectual property affordable for economically small innovators with big ideas."
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal solutions that anticipate the needs of their clients. The establishment of the DBL Small Business and Inventor Hub reaffirms their commitment to ensuring that innovations are secured and businesses are poised for success.
To learn more about how Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig can assist you with trademarks and patents, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
