H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe New Columnist of Times Square Chronicles Newsgroup

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe columnist of Time Square Chronicles

Suzanna Bowling the publisher and owner of Times Square Chronicles Newsgroup announced that H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is joining her A-team.

Prince Mario-Max is honored to be part of New York City's iconic Time Square Chronicles and will join the expansion and high reach A-team of the fabulous American news platform as columnist.” — Robert W. Cabell, Royal Spokesperson

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzanna Bowling the New York publisher of Times Square Chronicles Newsgroup announced that T2C is thrilled to be growing and expanding with H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.

"Today at lunch His Highness Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe consented to become T2C’s newest columnist. On Wednesday check out “Live from The Hotel Edison Times Square Chronicles Presents” interview with the Prince", Bowling stated.

Starting July 4th his column on the Royal’s begins and this should offer insight into the world of Kings, Queens, Princes and Princess with maybe a frog or two thrown in done by someone who knows them all personally.

Robert W. Cabell, the spokesperson of the Prince added: "Prince Mario-Max has been in journalism all his life, radio with 16, major magazines with 20 and now a fabulous offer to join the expansion of Times Square Chronicles as a columnist. An offer the Prince accepted with pleasure linking his expertise and following with the high reach and established million reader audience of T2C. We are excited for this fruitful collaboration!".

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a European Royal and German Prince. His mother is Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe and his father Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe.