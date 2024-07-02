Ansell Completes Acquisition of Kimberly-Clark's Personal Protective Equipment Business
Kimtech™, KleenGuard™ and RightCycle™ Join Ansell's Portfolio of World-Leading Brands
Ansell (ASX:ANN)
"This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Ansell, and we are excited to welcome the KCPPE team to our organization.”ISELIN, NJ, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ansell Limited (ASX: ANN), a global leader in protection solutions, announced today it had successfully completed the acquisition of Kimberly-Clark's Personal Protective Equipment (KCPPE) business. This strategic acquisition strengthens Ansell’s position as a global leader in personal protection solutions, expands its product portfolio, and enhances its service capabilities to meet customer needs across industries and geographic markets.
— Neil Salmon, Managing Director and CEO, Ansell
As part of this agreement, Ansell will acquire the Kimtech™ brand of scientific PPE for customers in laboratory and cleanroom environments and the KleenGuard™ brand of safety PPE for customers in industrial environments. In addition, Ansell will add two new capabilities to its Ansell Services portfolio: The RightCycle™ Program, a sustainable solution for the disposal of non-hazardous personal protective equipment (PPE) waste, and APEX™, a best-in-class approach to cleanroom customer change management and contamination control.
Neil Salmon, Managing Director and CEO of Ansell, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Ansell, and we are excited to welcome the KCPPE team to our organization. The KCPPE business is renowned for its high-quality brands, innovative portfolio, and strong customer relationships. Integrating their expertise and product knowledge enhances our ability to provide customers with comprehensive, world-class safety solutions.”
Rob Hughes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the newly created Kimtech™ and KleenGuard™ Business Unit (KBU), shared his thoughts on the acquisition, saying, "Joining forces with Ansell is a tremendous opportunity for our business and employees. Ansell’s commitment to safety and innovation aligns perfectly with our organization's values. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional protection solutions for workers across different industries - worldwide."
As part of a transition services agreement, Kimberly-Clark Corporation will support the KCPPE business over the next year to allow sufficient time for a successful integration into Ansell. During this transition period, customers can continue to request Kimtech™, KleenGuard™, The RightCycle™ Program and APEX™ products and services from Kimberly-Clark Professional. Customers will be notified promptly when Ansell can begin taking orders.
About Ansell
Ansell (ASX: ANN) is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. Each day, over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries trust their safety to Ansell brands such as HyFlex®, Ringers®, MICROFLEX®, TouchNTuff®, GAMMEX®, and AlphaTec®. Driven by a vision to lead the world to a safer future, the Company continuously pursues new product and service innovations that predict, prevent, and protect against workplace risk while promoting sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Kimberly-Clark Professional™ partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer, and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, and WypAll. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com
###
Nora Schiess
Ansell
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn