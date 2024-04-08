Ansell Enters an Agreement to Acquire Kimberly-Clark Corporation's Personal Protective Equipment Business
ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ansell announced today it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the assets that constitute Kimberly-Clark’s Personal Protective Equipment business (KCPPE) for US$640 million.
The Acquisition is expected to complete by September 2024, subject to satisfaction of antitrust approval and other customary closing conditions.
Commenting on the Acquisition, Managing Director and CEO Neil Salmon said:
“For many years, we have assessed a combination with KCPPE as one of our most attractive acquisition opportunities and I’m delighted that we have now reached agreement with Kimberly-Clark that the optimal path forward for this business is under Ansell ownership.
With this Acquisition we are enhancing our sales of specialist products designed for clean room applications and recorded today under the Life Sciences SBU, while also widening our portfolio of products sold into Scientific verticals which include manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and semi-conductors, and laboratories for academic and industrial research.
The Kimtech™ and KleenGuard™ brands we are acquiring and the experienced KCPPE business team behind them have strong reputations for quality and innovation built over many years of industry leadership. These are similar qualities to Ansell, however KCPPE has particular areas of strength across product portfolio, geographic position and sustainability differentiation that will meaningfully enhance Ansell’s overall position in the marketplace and customer differentiation.
Our existing footprint, in addition to our global organisation and supply chain, creates the opportunity to generate significant synergy value from the acquisition while also enhancing our combined organic growth potential and we are excited about the benefits this will create for Ansell’s customers and shareholders.”
About KCPPE
KCPPE is a leading global personal protective equipment business, designing, marketing and selling innovative and differentiated safety products including gloves, protective apparel and safety eyewear.
KCPPE products are marketed and sold under two leading brands, Kimtech™ and KleenGuard™. Kimtech™ branded products, principally gloves and protective apparel, are sold into the attractive global Scientific market, where KCPPE is a trusted supplier in the fast-growing cleanroom sub-segment, supported by a technical sales force with strong end user relationships. KleenGuard™ branded products, including chemical protective clothing and safety eyewear, are sold into a variety of Industrial end markets. KCPPE’s customer base is global, with the majority of sales in North America.
In addition to its portfolio of differentiated products, KCPPE offers value-enhancing services to its customers, including The RightCycle™ Program PPE end of life recycling service which helps customers further their sustainability goals.
Approach to Integration
Ansell will enter a transitional services agreement with Kimberly-Clark, which includes support in transitioning customers, suppliers and employees to Ansell as well as providing various business support services for a period of up to 12 months.
About Ansell
Ansell (ASX: ANN) is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. Each day, over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries trust their safety to Ansell brands such as HyFlex, Ringers, MICROFLEX, TouchNTuff, GAMMEX, and AlphaTec. Driven by a vision to lead the world to a safer future, the Company continuously pursues new product and service innovations that predict, prevent, and protect against workplace risk while promoting sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Kimberly-Clark Professional™ partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer, and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard, and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com.
