Inclusion Strategist Delphia L. Howze Challenges Status Quo With New Book
Including You!: Leading Inclusion From Where You Are Now AvailableKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished human resources and diversity and inclusion specialist Delphia L. Howze makes waves with her latest book Including You!: Leading Inclusion From Where You Are. The groundbreaking narrative challenges traditional notions that fostering inclusive environments is solely management's responsibility.
With over 20 years experience helping global companies leverage diversity, Howze issues a bold call to action - that every employee possesses intrinsic power to champion inclusion and drive positive change. The book provides straightforward frameworks to help readers structure courageous inclusion conversations, reflect on their intercultural awareness, and infuse inclusive behaviors into daily work.
Howze brings an urgent perspective; dispelling traditional top-down views that inclusion lives exclusively in management's domain. Instead, Including You! asserts that lasting transformation relies on each staff member recognizing their responsibility to lead from within their role.
The trailblazing ideas in Including You! stem from Howze’s multifaceted career spanning corporate consulting, higher education, Fortune 500 companies and beyond. She currently runs her own consultancy D. Howze Solutions leads global organizations on inclusion initiatives as the Chief Inclusion Officer, and educates audiences across the globe on human resources and inclusion topics as a keynote speaker.
Howze also served in additional D&I leadership roles for the Society of Human Resource Management as an expert panel member and president of a New York HR chapter. As an adjunct professor, Howze helped prepare the next generation for dynamic leadership. This combination of corporate and academic experience allows her to bring scholarly research to life through compelling real-world stories and client case studies.
Core topics covered in Including You! include:
• Redefining inclusive leadership as an action-driven practice versus mere job title
• Addressing common discomforts that hinder inclusion advocacy
• Debunking traditional notions that inclusion lives exclusively in management’s domain
• Providing self-reflection tools to strengthen intercultural awareness
• Arming readers with scripts and tactics for everyday inclusive behaviors
While delivering an urgent call for change, the book remains grounded in workplace realities. Howze coaches readers’ past hesitation into active inclusion leadership; her insightful storytelling tackles executives’ most pressing issues about workplace dynamics head-on.
Including You!: Leading Inclusion From Where You Are is now available on Amazon. For more information, visit dhowzesolutions.com.
Delphia Howze
D. Howze Solutions
+1 610-401-6154
delphia@dhowzesolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram