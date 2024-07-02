Submit Release
Giving Tree Dispensary Launches Limited Edition Lockable Stash Boxes to Keep Kids and Pets Safe This Summer

The exclusive Giving Tree branded stash box is now available in store and at www.givingtreedispensary.com.

Lilach Mazor Power is the founder and CEO of Giving Tree Dispensary, one of the only woman, majority-owned Arizona cannabis companies.

The GT Stash Box is elegantly crafted with bamboo for a stylish and convenient storage option. The spacious box includes a rolling tray, brush, three frosted glass containers, and a combination lock to keep pets and kids out.

Amid growing concerns about accidental consumption for children and pets, the limited edition GT Stash Box leads the charge for safe cannabis storage.

As summer rolls around and travel, leisure, and other activities take place, our stash box will provide a convenient solution for parents and pet owners looking to keep their stash locked and secure.”
— Lilach Mazor Power, founder and CEO of Giving Tree Dispensary
PHOENIX, ARIZ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Tree Dispensary, Arizona’s long-standing female owned and operated vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced the launch of a limited edition lockable stash box to keep kids, pets, and other community members safe from accidental cannabis consumption in time for summer. The exclusive Giving Tree branded stash box is now available in store and at www.givingtreedispensary.com.

The GT Stash Box is elegantly crafted with bamboo for a stylish and convenient storage option. The spacious box includes a rolling tray, brush, three frosted glass containers, and a combination lock to keep pets and kids out. The GT Stash Box measurements are 10.3125 inches wide x 7.50 inches deep x 5.125 inches high.

“As summer rolls around and travel, leisure, and other activities take place, our new stash box will provide a convenient solution for parents, pet owners, and anyone else looking to keep their stash locked and secure,” said Lilach Mazor Power, founder and CEO of Giving Tree Dispensary. “This is one way we can all look out for our neighbors and keep each other safe.”

The launch of the GT Stash Box follows growing concern about safety practices as more states adopt adult-use laws. The rates of young kids, particularly toddlers, who accidentally consume infused products have risen sharply in recent years. Accidental cannabis consumption for pets has followed a similar trend.

Founded in 2013 by Lilach Mazor Power, Giving Tree Dispensary is one of the state’s longest standing cultivators and retailers. For more information, visit www.givingtreedispensary.com.

About Giving Tree Dispensary:
Established in 2013, Giving Tree Dispensary is an Arizona-licensed, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix. Led by founder and CEO Lilach Mazor Power, the company is one of the longest-standing, well-respected cultivators and trusted retailers of premium cannabis products. The dispensary provides an inviting retail experience for experienced cannabis consumers and for those taking the first step in their cannabis wellness journey, with personalized shopping assistance and a 10-day risk-free guarantee on purchases.
A dedicated community partner, Giving Tree Dispensary’s corporate citizenship program has contributed over $110,000 to various charities and donated countless volunteer hours. Giving Tree Dispensary is located at 701 W. Union Hills Drive, in Phoenix, Arizona. For information, contact marketing@mazorcollective.com.

