Aero-mark, LLC Announces Sale of Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS)
ONTARIO, CA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero-mark, LLC a private investment firm is pleased to announce the sale of Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a leading aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider.
CAS has established itself as a leading provider of MRO services for fleet operators, lessors, OEMs and adjusters globally conducting line maintenance services, modifications and worldwide aircraft recovery and repairs.
Throughout Aero-mark's investment period, the company has achieved significant growth and success, strategically positioning itself for ongoing expansion.
With nearly four decades of experience in acquiring, growing, and enhancing companies, Aero-mark, LLC has successfully increased the value of numerous small organizations, making them attractive acquisition targets for larger entities seeking to expand their portfolios. This recent sale marks Aero-mark's 15th acquisition and disposition and positions the company well for future investments.
About Aero-mark, LLC:
Aero-mark, LLC is a private investment firm with nearly four decades of experience in acquiring, growing, and improving companies. Specializing primarily in the Aerospace and Defense sector, Aero-mark has expanded its investments to include real estate and technology. The firm is dedicated to providing strategic direction, capital, management, and advanced technology to enhance its portfolio companies’ value, ensuring continued success and growth.
Donna Crispin
