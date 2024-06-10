Fairhope Aerospace Enters Strategic Partnership with SAAS Technologies
Fairhope Aerospace to Expand MRO Services in India and Surrounding RegionsFAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero-mark MRO, LLC dba Fairhope Aerospace, a leading service provider in the Aerospace MRO Industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SAAS Technologies, a premier provider of aerospace solutions in Asia.
As an FAA/EASA certified part 145 repair station, this collaboration aims to expand its regional presence in India and neighboring countries to support comprehensive aerospace services, including component maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) and test equipment distribution, to meet the growing demand in the region. The collaboration will foster the exchange of advanced technologies and innovative solutions, enhancing the overall quality and efficiency of services offered to customers.
"We are thrilled to partner with SAAS Technologies as we expand our footprint in Asia," said Chris Solomon, General Manager of Fairhope Aerospace. "This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to grow our global presence and deliver top-tier aerospace solutions to a broader customer base. SAAS Technologies' expertise and deep understanding of the regional market make them an ideal partner for this venture."
Nanda Kishore, Managing Partner of SAAS Technologies, expressed similar enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Fairhope Aerospace. This partnership will not only enhance our service capabilities but also bring world-class aerospace solutions to our clients in India and the surrounding regions. Together, we are poised to set new standards of excellence in the industry."
About Fairhope Aerospace: Fairhope Aerospace is a FAA/EASA certified part 145 repair station that provides the highest quality of service and cost-effective repair solutions to our customers. We are proud to offer MRO solutions on over 7,000- part numbers from 55 manufacturers across 30 aircraft variants and 21 ATA Chapters. Our team of experienced professionals are committed to providing the highest level of customer service and quality to ensure that we exceed our customer's expectations. We have a long-standing commitment to safety and quality and are dedicated to providing the best possible service to our customers. For more information about Fairhope Aerospace, please visit their website at www.fairhopeaero.com.
About SAAS Technologies: SAAS Technologies is a premier provider of aerospace solutions in Asia, offering a wide range of services including MRO, engineering support, and technology integration. With a strong presence in the region, SAAS Technologies is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry.
