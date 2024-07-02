Best Choice Counselling & Assessments Welcomes Experienced Psychologist, Murray Molohon, to Their Team
Murray Molohon is a registered psychologist with over 30 years experience who specializes in counselling individuals and couples.
We are very pleased to have Murray join the practice. His wealth of experience will be a huge asset to our clients.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Choice Counselling & Assessments is excited to announce the addition of Murray Molohon, a highly experienced psychologist, to their team. With over 30 years of clinical experience in counselling individuals and couples, Murray brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the practice.
Throughout his career, Murray has honed his skills in a variety of therapeutic approaches, including cognitive-behavioral techniques and mindfulness-based interventions. He is also known for his ability to tailor his approach to meet the unique needs of each client, resulting in successful outcomes and satisfied clients.
Murray is looking forward to working with individuals and couples to help them overcome their challenges and improve their overall well-being. He believes that everyone has the potential to live a fulfilling and happy life, and he is dedicated to helping his clients achieve that.
The addition of Murray to the team at Best Choice Counselling & Assessments further solidifies their commitment to providing high-quality counselling to their clients. With his extensive experience and personalized approach, Murray is a valuable asset to the practice and will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of those he works with.
If you or someone you know is in need of counselling or assessments, do not hesitate to reach out to Best Choice Counselling & Assessments and schedule a free consultation with Murray. With his expertise and compassionate approach, he is ready to help you on your journey towards a happier and healthier life.
