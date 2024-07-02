5th Annual Northwest Margarita Fest Returns to Missoula on July 13th

Winner of the Best Margarita contest at the 2023 Northwest Margarita Fest

Experience summer in Missoula with margaritas, agave spirits, delicious food, and entertainment at the Northwest Margarita Fest on July 13th, 1pm-7pm.

We’re turning up the fun at the 5th Annual Northwest Margarita Fest! Join us for a celebration of summer, laughter, and the zesty magic of margaritas. Cheers to making new memories with you all!” — Anthony Montoya

MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Northwest Margarita Fest will take place at Caras Park in downtown Missoula on Saturday, July 13th, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This event will feature a blend of engaging food, beverages, and entertainment, all centered around agave spirits.

The festival offers free admission for all ages. Attendees can purchase margarita and drink tokens at the event to enjoy a variety of carefully crafted artisan margaritas, tequila tastings, and more. The event will also feature a margarita competition where attendees can vote for their favorite mixologist. Classic, spicy, and huckleberry margaritas will be available.

The festival includes “Tequila Alley,” a curated lane with a diverse selection of tequila and mezcal brands from top names in the industry.

For those seeking alcohol-free options, a non-alcoholic, tequila-inspired beverage will be available. Beer lovers can enjoy chilled brews throughout the event.

In addition to beverages, the festival offers Latin-inspired cuisine from a variety of food trucks, including traditional tacos and ice cream. KFGM’s DJs will provide a soundtrack of Latin beats to complement the culinary delights.

Attendees can also participate in yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga. Water trucks and sprinklers will be available to ensure comfort and hydration in the summer heat.

Local businesses, including athletic studios, bike shops, and outdoor equipment companies, will have booths on display.

The Northwest Margarita Fest aims to create an enjoyable experience, regardless of weather conditions. Early arrival is advised due to limited supplies of tokens.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, July 13th

• Time: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

• Location: Caras Park, Missoula, Montana

• Admission: Free. Margarita and drink tokens available for purchase at the event. Cash and card accepted.

The Northwest Margarita Fest encourages responsible drinking and will have water trucks available to keep attendees hydrated.

About the Northwest Margarita Fest: Currently in its fifth year, the Northwest Margarita Fest is an engaging celebration of agave spirits, tequila, and mezcal. Held against the scenic backdrop of the Missoula mountains, the festival attracts a large number of attendees each year, making it a day of fun, food, and entertainment to remember.