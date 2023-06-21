Sip, Savor, and Celebrate at the 4th Annual Northwest Margarita Fest

Just us for the 4th annual Northwest Margarita Fest, Saturday, July 8th, 1pm-7pm

Embrace summer in Missoula with flavorful margaritas, agave spirits, delicious food, and lively entertainment at Northwest Margarita Fest, July 8th, 1pm-7pm.

We're shaking it up with Northwest Margarita Fest for the 4th year running! It's a toast to life, laughter, and the unmistakable zest of a perfect margarita - we can't wait to celebrate with you all!” — Anthony Montoya

MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Northwest Margarita Fest is set to offer a unique day of celebration, featuring all things agave. Taking place at Caras Park in downtown Missoula on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, between 1pm and 7pm, the festival will showcase a blend of engaging food, beverages, and entertainment.

A $25 entry fee provides attendees with two margarita tokens, offering access to a variety of carefully crafted artisan margaritas. Attendees are encouraged to partake in the fun by voting for their favorite mixologist. The classic margarita, mixed with Demitris Margarita Mix, will also be available for those seeking familiar yet exciting flavors.

Further enhancing the experience, the festival features "Tequila Street", a curated lane with a diverse selection of tequila and mezcal brands including Deleon, Sombra, Don Julio, Astral, and 21 Seeds.

Seedlip's non-alcoholic, tequila-inspired beverage is also an option for those seeking alcohol-free choices. For the beer lovers, Bitter Root Brewing will serve their popular brews throughout the event.

Adding to the beverage selection, the festival also offers Latin-inspired cuisine from a variety of food trucks. Guests can indulge in everything from traditional tacos to refreshing scoops from an ice cream truck. Complementing the culinary delights, KFGM's DJs will set the mood with a soundtrack of Latin beats.

Additionally, a range of yard games like cornhole and giant Jenga are set up to add to the lively atmosphere. Water trucks and sprinklers will be present to ensure comfort and hydration in the summer heat.

The festival also serves as a stage for local businesses, with booths from athletic studios, bike shops, and outdoor equipment companies on display. Although tickets can be purchased at the gate, early arrival is advised due to limited supplies.

Whether it's sunny or raining, the Northwest Margarita Fest looks forward to hosting an enjoyable event. Here's to a day filled with sunshine, positive energy, delicious food, and a variety of tequila.

Please remember: The Northwest Margarita Fest encourages responsible drinking and will have water trucks readily available to keep attendees hydrated.

Look forward to a memorable festival!

About the Northwest Margarita Fest: Currently in its fourth year, the Northwest Margarita Fest is an engaging celebration of agave spirits, tequila, and mezcal. Held against the scenic backdrop of the Missoula mountains, the festival attracts a large number of attendees each year, making it a day of fun, food, and entertainment to remember.