Award-Winning Author to Host Book Signing Event in Her Hometown of Sheridan, WY
Maureen Meehan”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Maureen Anne Meehan is set to delight fans and book enthusiasts alike with a special book signing event at the historic Sheridan Inn on July 6th, starting at 5:00 PM.
Maureen Meehan, a native of Sheridan, Wyoming, is known for her captivating storytelling and exceptional literary talents. Her latest book, 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) and Push You Away, has already garnered critical acclaim and promises readers an unforgettable literary experience.
The upcoming book signing event at the iconic Sheridan Inn, nestled in the heart of Maureen Meehan’s hometown, is a homecoming celebration for the talented writer. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author in person, have their copies of 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) and Push You Away signed, and engage in insightful discussions about the book and Maureen Meehan’'s writing journey.
We are thrilled to welcome back Maureen Meehan to Sheridan for this special book signing event. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to meet the author in person, immerse themselves in her literary world, and celebrate her success right here in her hometown.
Join us on July 6th at the historic Sheridan Inn as we commemorate the literary accomplishments of Maureen Meehan and revel in an evening of literature, community, and inspiration.
Event Details:
Date: July 6, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM
Location: Sheridan Inn, 856 Broadway, Sheridan, WY 82801, Sheridan, Wyoming
Host: Maureen Anne Meehan
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to connect with one of Sheridan's finest literary talents.
Maureen Anne Meehan's book signing event promises to be a memorable occasion, so mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable literary experience on July 6th at the Sheridan Inn.
About Maureen Meehan: Meet Maureen Anne Meehan, a multi-talented individual with a fascinating journey to share. From earning degrees in education to pursuing a career in law and eventually becoming a judge, Maureen's life took a dramatic turn when a tragic event inspired her to create a world of legal thrillers. Hailing from the charming town of Sheridan, Wyoming, Maureen's six novels are set against the backdrop of this picturesque state.
About 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck): 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) is a nonfiction book surrounding a personal experience attempting to date at age 58. It didn't start out as a goal to write a book in a new genre, but it's a numbers game requiring note-taking to keep it straight. Upon review over dinner with a girlfriend, it dawned on me that this was funny. In the middle of this journey, I fell and broke my neck and it was serious. Decisions had to be made. I decided to keep dating by writing about it. And so it goes. "60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)" is nonfiction satire and hysterically funny but honest.
About Push You Away: Push You Away is the sequel to 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) and is a non-fiction book surrounding other people's personal experiences attempting to date on dating apps. It highlights the frustrations of others experiencing rejection while trying to find love
