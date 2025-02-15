Dr. John Akinyemi to Release New Book 'Sixty-Two Years Later'

"Sixty-Two Years Later" reflects on the author's journey since 1963, urging appreciation for America's opportunities for immigrants seeking their dreams.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. John Akinyemi's new book, "Sixty-Two Years Later," captures his unique perspective on America, reflecting on his life since arriving as a young foreign student at the age of 21 in 1963. Entering the U.S. on an F-1 Student Visa, Dr. Akinyemi has witnessed a range of historical events, including the presidencies from John F. Kennedy to Donald J. Trump, who was recently inaugurated as the 47th president on January 20, 2025.In his earlier book, "I Am Scared, VERY SCARED!", published just two weeks before the presidential election, Dr. Akinyemi shared his concerns with the American public. He expressed fears about a perceived loss of democratic governance, a sentiment that he feels resonates more strongly now. He states, “America has spoken; 'We, the People' have chosen Donald J. Trump for a second term. We have made our bed; now we MUST lie on it.”As he reflects on his journey, Dr. Akinyemi reminisces about businesses that have disappeared since his arrival, such as Sears and Roebuck, Montgomery Ward, and Howard Johnson's Restaurant. He also remembers exactly where he was when President Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated in 1964 and 1968, respectively. His life in America has been intertwined with these significant historical moments, shaping his view of the country.An unforgettable experience for Dr. Akinyemi was driving through Petry Bridge years later, a site that holds deep historical significance related to the civil rights movement.In "Sixty-Two Years Later," Dr. Akinyemi invites readers to reflect on the changes he has witnessed and the enduring impact of America’s choices. The book is set to spark conversations about the past, present, and future of American democracy and what it means to be part of this evolving nation.Fans and new readers alike can look forward to the release of "Sixty-Two Years Later" next month, as Dr. Akinyemi seeks to inspire reflection and dialogue on America's path forward.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.